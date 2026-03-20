Hackensack Performing Arts Center Receives $500,000 Grant For Illumination 250 Festival

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The Hackensack Performing Arts Center (HACPAC) has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to support ILLUMINATION 250, a regional arts and cultural festival scheduled for October 3, 2026.

The funding is part of NJEDA’s A.R.T. Phase II program, which distributed $15 million to arts organizations across the state to support economic development and community revitalization. HACPAC was one of 39 recipients.

ILLUMINATION 250 will coincide with the annual HACKENSACKtoberfest and expand programming across multiple downtown locations, including Atlantic Street Park, Anderson Street Park, Banta Place, Demarest Place, and the Courthouse Green. The event will feature performances, public art, and community activities designed to highlight the city’s cultural diversity and increase foot traffic to local businesses.

“This $500,000 grant enables us to present a regional celebration, Illumination 250, and bring people together through the arts,” said HACPAC President Lynne Algrant. “Illumination 250 is by the people and for the people—a chance to celebrate our community's diversity, break down barriers, and drive real economic growth on Main Street and beyond.”

The festival is a collaboration between HACPAC, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, Main Street Business Alliance, Greater Bergen Community Action, and the City of Hackensack.

Festival Highlights

Planned programming includes a community puppet procession led by Processional Arts Workshop, featuring a parade developed through local workshops; a large-scale projection and light installation by Leni Schwendinger Light Projects; and a participatory “MP3 Experiment” audio event led by Improv Everywhere.

Additional events will include cultural performances presented in partnership with local businesses, a family-focused programming area at Anderson Street Park, and a culinary initiative offering samples from Main Street restaurants.

Community engagement activities will begin in advance of the festival, including storytelling sessions at Bergen Makerspace and puppet-making workshops open to local residents.

The event will also feature a site-specific performance titled AMERICAN RIVER REFLECTION, as well as public art installations and an exhibition at the HACPAC Art Gallery.