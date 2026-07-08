FIGHTLAND Sneak Screening, Joy Reid & Taye Diggs to Headline ViewerCon at NJPAC

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New Jersey get ready for Viewer Con! he inaugural entertainment and fandom experience, built for fans and powered by viewers, bringing together talent, creators, executives, and audiences for a day of panels, screenings, and cultural conversations featuring the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Joy Reid, Taye Diggs, Bevy Smith and more, culminating with the first fan screening of 50 Cent's highly anticipated new STARZ drama Fightland.

Get ready for an unforgettable day celebrating the best of television, film and pop culture at the inaugural ViewerCon. One ticket gives attendees access to a full day of exclusive conversations, celebrity appearances, behind-the-scenes stories, special screenings and unforgettable experiences with the stars and creators behind some of today's biggest shows and films.

This year's lineup features Taye Diggs (The Best Man, Stepfather), Joy Reid in conversation with Mayor Ras J. Baraka on Newark's rise as a destination for film, television and the creative economy, Karamo Brown (Queer Eye, Karamo), Bevy Smith (host of In Bed with Bevyand star of Harlem), KeiLyn Durrell Jones (Bill Bray in Michael) and Lamar Richardson, the three-time Tony Award-winning Broadway, film and television producer who made history as the youngest Black lead producer to win a Tony Award.

Fans won't want to miss the Ultimate Raising Kanan Series Finale Panel, bringing together GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Raq), Mekai Curtis (Kanan), London Brown (Marvin), LESLIE GROSSMAN and series creator Sascha Penn, the visionary behind Raising Kanan and Power: Origins, for an exclusive conversation celebrating one of television's most talked-about dramas.

As a special can't-miss event, ViewerCon attendees will be among the first fans anywhere to experience a special screening of Fightland, the highly anticipated new STARZ series executive produced by 50 Cent and starring Howard Charles.

More than a convention, ViewerCon is where fans and the entertainment industry come together. Throughout the day, attendees will experience inspiring conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, networking opportunities, immersive activations and exclusive moments that celebrate the people and projects shaping the future of entertainment. Whether you're a devoted TV fan, an aspiring filmmaker or creator, or simply love great storytelling, ViewerCon offers an experience unlike anything else.

Additional guests, programming and special surprises will be announced leading up to the event.

Tickets and VIP Passes available now at Ticketmaster.com for the ultimate ViewerCon experience, including access to the exclusive VIP Lounge and opportunities to connect with talent, creators, industry executives and fellow VIP guests.

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