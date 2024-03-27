F. Murray Abraham to Star in Benefit Reading of Edward Albee's FRAGMENTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage and screen star F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) will star in a benefit performance of Edward Albee's Fragments on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall. Debonair is adjacent to free street and municipal lot parking, and the venue offers accessible ground floor entry; doors open at 6:30, and the bar/restaurant is scheduled to be open throughout.

Tickets, $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

Fragments made its world premiere in 1993 via Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati prior to a 1994 Off-Broadway bow via Signature Theatre. The action follows a group of people reading proverbs to each other, each also sharing personal stories they hope will shed light on their personal truths. Albee himself described the unusual work as "a tricky little play, great fun for actors, the construction of which bewildered many who could not comprehend that dramatic shape need not be linear but could be a vortex, moving from all sides at once toward a culminating center..."

Abraham will be joined in the cast by Black Box favorites Michael Gardiner, Ilana Schimmel, J. Niles, Danielle MacMath, Alexandra Brokowski, Arthur Gregory Pugh, and Deb Maclean. Directed by Matt Okin.

has appeared in more than 80 films including AMADEUS, for which he received the Academy Award® for 'Best Actor,' as well as Golden Globe® and L.A. Film Critics Awards. Abraham’s other films include THE NAME OF THE ROSE, FINDING FORRESTER, SCARFACE, THE RITZ, STAR TREK: INSURRECTION, THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS, HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 3, HOUSE OF GERANIUMS, THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY, WHERE LOVE BEGINS, ROBIN HOOD, and LADY AND THE TRAMP where he sang "This is the Night, Bella Notte".

Mr. Abraham recently starred in the second season of HBO’s THE WHITE LOTUS, for which he received an Emmy and Golden Globe® nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Mr. Abraham can currently be seen in the HBO limited series THE WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS as “Judge John Sirica.” Previously, Mr. Abraham was a series regular on HOMELAND (2 Emmy nominations), and had memorable appearances on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE GOOD WIFE, THE GOOD FIGHT, JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH, MYTHIC QUEST, MARCO POLO, Louis CK, SHAKESPEARE UNCOVERED and CHIMERICA for the BBC. Additionally, he was featured in Guillermo Del Toro’s critically acclaimed Netflix anthology series, 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT in the role of ‘Dr. Winters’.

A veteran of the stage, F. Murray Abraham has appeared in more than 90 plays, among them Chekhov's “Uncle Vanya” (Obie Award), “Trumbo”, “Standup Shakespeare”, the Italian tour of “Notturno Pirandelliano”, Susan Stroman's “A Christmas Carol”, the musical “Triumph Of Love”, “A Month In The Country”, the title roles in “Cyrano de Bergerac”, “King Lear”, “Macbeth”, “Richard III”, "The Merchant of Venice in rep with “The Jew of Malta” which he did at Stratford on Avon with the RSC, “The Seagull”, “Oedipus Rex”, “Creon”, “Angels In America” (Broadway), Arthur Miller's last play “The Ride Down Mt. Morgan”, “Waiting For Godot”, “The Caretaker”, “The Ritz", "Sexual Perversity In Chicago”, “Duck Variations”, “A Life In The Theatre”, “Paper Doll", "The Threepenny Opera”, “The Mentor”, and in Terrence McNally's “It's Only A Play” (Drama Desk Award nomination). He made his LA debut in Ray Bradbury's “The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit” and his NY debut as a Macy's Santa Claus, soon thereafter to Broadway in “The Man In The Glass Booth”, directed by Harold Pinter.Mr. Abraham’s book ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream: Actors On Shakespeare,’ is published by Faber & Faber. He is proud to be the spokesman for The MultiFaith Alliance. Honors include The Moscow Art Theatre Stanislavski Award, The Sir John Gielgud Award for Excellence in Shakespeare, Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement, and a member of The New York Theater Hall of Fame

