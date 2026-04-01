Centenary Stage Company Will Present Free Staged Reading Of BREEDERS

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Centenary Stage Company will present Breeders as part of its Women Playwrights Series (WPS), with a free staged reading on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Centenary University campus, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. For reserved seating prior to the reading require a donation, day of the performance seating is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Seating is available by phone at 908-979-0900 or online at centenarystageco.org

Breeders, written by Megan Campisi, follows Six soon-to-be-parents meet in a childbirth class. It's a comic crucible as they confront their opinions, fears, and baggage about becoming parents.

Playwright Megan Campisi writes about women who break rules. Her work is often historical fiction and usually reflects Megan’s background in physical theater. Her latest play, Peregrinations, is a wordless play in Larval Masks exploring journeys of immigration and displacement (Dutch Kills Theater: Edinburgh Fringe, 2026; The Tank, 2025). Breeders (2022), a comic play about childbirth, was a finalist for the Henley Rose prize and had its first reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse Red Door Readings. Her first novel, Sin Eater, was an alt-history mystery about an Elizabethan sin eater and won the Debut Crown from the UK Historical Writers’ Association (Simon & Schuster 2020). She is current faculty at The Neighborhood Playhouse Conservatory of theater. Megan lives in Brooklyn with her family. www.megancampisi.com

The Women Playwrights Series remains a cornerstone of Centenary Stage Company’s programming, providing a platform for new work development and offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge plays in their early stages. Since 1992, CSC’s developmental program has featured and helped to develop the new work of over 80 female playwrights from around the country, provided a working platform for the under-served voices of women writing the theatre and produced 20 World Premieres in as many years