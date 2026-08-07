Writers On A New England Stage September Events Will Feature Ariel Lawhon and R. F. Kuang

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New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the September line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage. Featured authors include New York Times bestselling authors Ariel Lawhon and R. F. Kuang. Both events include a moderated literary conversation with an NHPR radio host. Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the authors through the NHPR moderators.

Wednesday, September 9 at 7pm at The Music Hall's Historic Theater, New York Times bestselling author Ariel Lawhon introduces her new novel, THE PIRATE QUEEN, in a moderated conversation with Julia Barnett, host of NHPR's All Things Considered.

A sweeping historical adventure inspired by the life of Grace O'Malley, the legendary Irish folk heroine who risked everything to defend her people. Venture onto the high seas with the thrilling latest from the New York Times bestselling author of The Frozen River and I Was Anastasia.

Monday, September 21 at 7pm at The Music Hall's The Historic Theater, #1 New York Times bestselling author R. F. Kuang presents her new novel, TAIPEI STORY, in a moderated conversation with NHPR's Cost of Living reporter, Jackie Harris.

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Katabasis and Yellowface comes a wryly humorous and profoundly moving coming-of-age novel that grapples with grief, language, and culture shock—all set against the backdrop of an unforgettable summer in Taipei.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Ariel Lawhon is an award-winning, critically acclaimed, New York Times bestselling author of historical fiction. Her books have been translated into over thirty languages and have been Good Morning America, LibraryReads, and One Book One County selections. She lives in the rolling hills outside Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband and four sons. Ariel splits her time between the grocery store and the baseball field.

R. F. Kuang is the #1 New York Times and #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of the Poppy War trilogy, Babel: An Arcane History, Yellowface, Katabasis, and Taipei Story. Her work has won the Nebula, Locus, Crawford, and British Book Awards. She is the Millard Distinguished Writer in Residence at the College of the Holy Cross.

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