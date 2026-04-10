EUREKA DAY Will Come to New Hampshire Theatre Project This Month

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New Hampshire Theatre Project will continue its 2025-2026 MainStage Season by joining with Threshold Stage Company to present a production of the 2025 Tony Award winning Eureka Day, a satire exploring one of the most socially relevant questions of our time: how can you build consensus when no one can agree on truth? Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, directed by Paul Mroczka, will premiere on April 17.

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. In weekly meetings, Eureka Day’s five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership in a fierce debate over vaccination policies.

Director Paul Mroczka says, "Eureka Day is a drama with many very funny, real moments and interesting characters. It explores an unpredictable world where consensus is preferred but not always possible. A world where group and individual dynamics collide, creating comedy and drama."

Eureka Day is the first co-production between New Hampshire Theatre Project and Threshold Stage Company, and it is Threshold's return to the stage after a long hiatus.

Threshold Co-Founder Heather Glenn Wixson, who stars as Suzanne in Eureka Day, says, "After about a two year search for our next production, we found Eureka Day. It had everything we were looking for - themes that we felt strongly about which we knew would resonate with our audience, amazing parts for actors to explore, and presented in a unique way both hysterically funny at times but ultimately challenging one's preconceived judgements."

Threshold Co-Founder Peter Motson continues, "One day we were visiting New Hampshire Theatre Project, a company we've had a strong relationship with for many years. Genevieve Aichele, founder of NHTP, happened to be in the office and was raving about this amazing new play she just saw in NYC on Broadway that audiences loved and how relevant it was, and how perfect it would be for us all to do. It was, of course, Eureka Day. And the rest is history!"

"After such strong recommendations from Peter, Heather, and Gen, I had to read this play for myself" says NHTP Executive Artistic Director Sean Robinson, who plays Eli in Eureka Day. "I couldn't put the script down - it was that good. And as I'm reading it, I could hear all of the brilliant dialogue as if it were being spoken. It's a laugh-out-loud funny show, but there is also such depth to the questions it is exploring, and ultimately, such deep emotion, too. Reading the script, I was particularly drawn to the character of Eli, so when the suggestion was made that I play the role, I couldn't help but be excited by the idea- and performing in an NHTP MainStage show for the first time in three years."

The rest of Eureka Day's cast includes NYC actors Shelina Faith and Kate Anderson-Song, who are both making their stage debuts in the Seacoast area, as well as UNH Professor David Kaye, a celebrated talent in the region.

Mroczka says, "This company is extraordinary. The actors are not only well-trained, skilled, and talented, but in their work, exceptionally caring, dedicated and collaborative, making the entire process pure joy."

Eureka Day will also involve one of the most elaborate sets to have been constructed in NHTP's black-box space. Designed by Jill Gordon, with construction by Lighting Designer, Casey Dalke, Rob Prue, and Douglas Dalke, the set will transform NHTP into an elementary school library from the moment audiences step through the door.

"The production elements of this show are really outstanding," says Robinson. "I think regular audiences at NHTP will be startled by the incredible transformation of the space, and it will really allow audiences to immerse themselves in the world these characters are inhabiting. I'm blown away by it, and I can't wait for people to experience it."