A Conversation with Alexandra Mullaney

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In the world of professional theater, the transition from the spotlight to the front office is a leap many contemplate, but few execute with the grace of Alexandra Mullaney. Since arriving from Arizona in 2022, Mullaney has been a dominant presence at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre—first as a performer, then as Associate Artistic Director, and now in her most pivotal role yet as Executive Director.

Taking over the reins during the 2026 season, Mullaney brings a two-decade career that spans Broadway tours and the London stage to the business side of the house. For a theater that prides itself on "programming consistency and artistic integrity," her appointment feels less like a shift in direction and more like a natural evolution.

Now six months into her tenure, Mullaney describes the period as "incredibly educational." While she is a veteran of the stage—having directed Rep favorites like Passing Strange, Lizzie, and Cinderella—the executive suite offers a different kind of drama.

"I am receiving valuable mentorship and support from our Board of Trustees to collaboratively ensure forward movement," Mullaney says. "We have a brilliant staff who are working diligently toward our common goals. I’ve been most proud of the intentional cultivation of community here at The Rep."

That "community cultivation" isn't just a corporate buzzword. For Mullaney, it’s about the meaningful exchanges with patrons, sponsors, and community leaders that have defined her first half-year.

The 2026 season is already in full swing, and the audience reaction has been a source of fuel for the new director. Mullaney notes that the first two shows “Forever Plaid,” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” offered a "lovely balance of charm and deviance," providing a much-needed antidote to the New Hampshire winter.

But as any theatergoer knows, the Rep thrives on its edge. "Folks coming through the buildings are getting very excited for the next Underground shows and the highly anticipated Evil Dead: The Musical," she notes.

And currently, there are two dynamic shows running together, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a memory of this childhood rite of passage and “Altar Boyz,” a musical with a Christian boy band.

The greatest challenge for any artist-turned-executive is the pivot in identity. Mullaney is candid about the fact that her new responsibilities mean stepping back from the curtain calls.

"This new role will ultimately give me a much smaller one in the artistic side of the business," she admits. "It’s a challenging balance to do both, and I’d love to be able to give as much of my intention to the Executive Director position as possible. It’s a change, but I see it as a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the local talent we have."

As she looks toward the next six months, Mullaney’s goals are clear: stability, financial health, and connection. She is focused on ensuring the Rep remains a "fixed point" in the Seacoast’s cultural landscape, bridging the gap between the theater and the many other vibrant communities in the area.

"I’m truly excited to see what we can all do, for the arts, as a community," Mullaney concludes.

The next time you’re at the Rep for a mainstage production or a late-night Underground set, keep an eye out for Alexandra. She may be spending less time under the greasepaint these days, but her vision is currently directing the biggest show in Portsmouth: the future of the Seacoast Rep itself.