BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Times Union Performing Arts Center

Kinky Boots returned to Jacksonville for one night only, and audiences went crazy for it! It seemed half of Jacksonville showed up for the performance and were in love with the Tony-Award Winning musical. The show follows the story of a son who inherits a shoe factory and is not passionate about working in shoes. However, when a drag queen crosses his path, he has the idea to make a specific shoe product for drag queens. With music by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, all audiences are bound to be entertained.

Charlie Price (Connor Allston) had an absolutely incredible voice. It was so different than the traditional Broadway singer I am used to hearing but blew me away with the emotion he conveyed. His performance in "Step One" was so empowering and emotional. Then there is Lola/Simon (Kenneth Mosley), who had me absolutely speechless. He could sing, dance, act, and take off a face full of make up faster than anyone I have ever seen in my life! Mosley also was incredibly funny. He was so quick and sassy!

Some other characters to mention are the Angels. The group of drag queens were incredibly talented. I could not believe how smoothly they could dance in their high heels! They never missed a beat. The confidence they exude without having to speak was so powerful. The audiences also loved Don (James Fairchild). He was so witty and stern, but also emotional and humbled at the end. One of the funniest characters was Lauren (Karis Gallant). It did not matter what she was doing, I was laughing. Her facial expressions, her mannerisms when she sang, she was just hysterical. She perfectly embodied the awkwardness every girl feels when she likes a boy. The entire cast was greatly talented and entertaining!

Kinky Boots was a great time had by all. Many, laughed, cried, and cheered.





