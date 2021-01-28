TPS Partners with SistaStyle Productions and Destiny Theatre Experience to Collaborate on Producing New Works

As a new-works-focused playwright development lab and production company, TPS recognizes that the overwhelming majority of new works by Nashville playwrights in the past 20 years have been produced by Black-owned theatre companies. These companies have consistently created original theatre as well as countless opportunities and training grounds for actors, directors, stage managers, playwrights and other artists in theatre (and film) in Nashville.

Some of the Black-owned theatre companies that have been doing the work of producing new works by Nashville playwrights (in addition to producing other plays) for the past 20 years include: SistaStyle Productions, Destiny Theatre Experience, Dream 7, Kennie Playhouse Theatre, Centerstage Theatre, George Darden, American Negro Playwright Theatre, B. Scott Productions, The Amun Ra Theatre, Collards and Caviar, Jene India Productions, Village Cultural Center Productions, Alvin Moore Entertainment and more. Further, many of these companies have created and toured their works beyond Nashville and have been recognized with honors and awards. They have achieved these artistic milestones in the face of systemic racism and lack of similar access to institutions and fiscal resources provided to non-Black-owned companies.

With this in mind, in January of 2021, TPS formed a partnership with two of the most productive and dynamic Black-owned theatre companies in Nashville: Destiny Theatre Experience, helmed by TPS 2020 Fellow Shawn Whitsell, and SistaStyle Productions, led by Mary McCallum, to collaborate in the production of new works that develop from all three of our companies.

Additionally, they pledge that for every dollar that is donated to TPS, the co-founders of TPS will personally match 50% of the amount of said donation, and this match amount will be divided equally between SistaStyle Productions and Destiny Theatre Experience.

