Oak View Group Theater Alliance Benefit to Honor Industry Leaders at Vanderbilt

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Oak View Group will host the fourth annual Theater Alliance Benefit on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Vanderbilt University in FirstBank Stadium's Commodore Club in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are on sale now for the signature industry event celebrating and supporting the future of live stage performance in theaters across North America.

This year's “Play with Purpose” theme introduces a new format built around networking, interactive games and friendly competition while keeping the event's philanthropic mission at the center. The 2026 event marks the fourth year of the Theater Alliance Benefit, which first launched in Nashville and has continued to contribute to the Theater Alliance Fund in different cities across the country.

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the 2026 Impact Awards, recognizing two live entertainment industry leaders whose work has helped strengthen the performance ecosystem across the country: Gayle Holcomb, Partner and Agent at WME, and Colleen Fischer, recently retired Vice President and General Manager of Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.

Holcomb has spent four decades with WMA/WME, building a respected career as a Los Angeles-based agent representing major artists. She began her career as the receptionist at the Academy of Country Music before joining WMA/WME. A 2024 Pollstar Women of Live honoree, past Chairman of the Academy of Country Music and a founding member of ACM Lifting Lives, Holcomb is also recognized for her commitment to mentorship and relationship-building across the industry.

Fischer has been a longtime leader in Austin's live music community, helping guide ACL Live at The Moody Theater as one of the city's premier music venues. She began her career at Rockefeller's in Houston, working through multiple roles before landing on talent buyer. She continued her career with senior venue booking and programming roles, including her work with ACL Live and 3TEN ACL Live, as well as prior experience as a Vice President at Live Nation and its predecessor companies.

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