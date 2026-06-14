Review: THE FIRST STAGE: OIL & WHISKEY/JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX. at Analog

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While classic country musicals like Oklahoma! have charmed audiences for decades, there isn’t a huge selection of modern country musicals to choose from. That might just change real soon. On June 13th, two musicals were each presented as forty-five minute concerts as part of The First Stage at the Analog at the Hutton Hotel. Presented by New Musical Theater Nashville, The First Stage is a grand opportunity for musical theatre writers to take their shows to the next stage of development. Despite both being country musicals, each show had something unique to offer. Described as “The Last Five Years meets Nashville Honky Tonk”, Oil & Whiskey is a country rock fireball that reminds you to never hit up your ex. Johnny and the Devil’s Box will have you stomping your foot all night long.

Can any harm come out of texting your ex? Is it a bad idea to get some shots with your ex? Do you really miss your ex, or do you miss the good times you had in the bedroom? These are explored in Oil & Whiskey, with book and lyrics by Dax Wiley and music by Kit Nolan. Directed and choreographed by Yuval Benit and produced by Alexa Karas, this 2025 NYC Fringe Fest award winner focuses on two exes who relive their past relationship over too many shots of whiskey. Right off the bat, the opening song “Jealous” was enough for me to want to see a full-length version. The killer music had a killer band to perform it, with Ben Sparaco on the guitar, Rhees Williams on bass, John Venezla on drums, and Sara Mellas on the keyboard. As someone who has tried and failed to be friends with her ex, the songs captured so many of the emotions that I had gone through. If anyone wanted a somehow more explosive version of The Last Five Years, this is it. I guess someone asked for it, because this show will be going on tour throughout NYC and London.

The cast of Oil & Whiskey was just as fiery as the music. Amy Nicholas delivered as a back-up singer. Her vocals blended so well with the others. Sarah Giulianti was on fire as Bree, the best friend and roommate of female protagonist Zelda. Bree isn’t too far off from those friends who were there for me during my breakup, and Sarah captured that supportive and chaotic energy perfectly. Cornelius Versa easily slipped into the role of Teddy, the male protagonist who meets up with his ex for shots. He captured that smug energy of an ex who hasn’t changed much, and yet you still find him attractive. His stellar voice fit the country sound, not sounding too far off from what I’d hear on a country music radio station. Juliet Perel is phenomenal as Zelda. From her stage presence to her vocals to her chemistry with Cornelius, she was born to be a star.

What would you do for fame and fortune? Would you do anything if the Devil himself were involved? Would you throw everything in your life away? Johnny and the Devil’s Box is a fiddling musical with book, music, and lyrics by Douglass Waterbury-Tieman. It follows Johnny Baker, a fiddler who is so full of pride that he attracts the Devil himself. The show is described as “a jubilant new musical with one foot in the Georgia mountains, one foot in the Grand Ole Opry, and music that will stir your soul”. That is certainly true, given how I was clapping my hands and kicking my feet around (because they couldn’t reach the floor) to the beat. This might just be the most Southern musical I have experienced since my grandma showed me Oklahoma! as a child. While some of the cast members played some instruments onstage, they still had a wonderful band accompanying them. The band members included Zach White on guitar, Maggie White on one of many fiddles, Laura Ray on guitar/banjo, Sam Stuckey on the mandoli, and Travis Anderson on bass.

The cast of Johnny and the Devil’s Box is so good, you’ll wonder if they got their talent through a deal with the Devil. Matt Cartlon and Katie Boeck got to show off their instrumental skills as Pap Baker and Adelle Carson, respectively. Vocally, they were really soothing. Jennifer Whitcomb-Olivia is the type of performer who just delivers in every role she plays, and Ruby Jones is no exception. Jennifer has a powerful voice that could fit in just about any genre, and it fits perfectly in this particular show. Jordan Woods Robinson is devilish as Lou, who may or may not be the fiddle-playing Devil himself. His skills are enough to send you into a frenzy, and I lost it when he randomly played a few seconds of “Smooth Criminal”. And yes, he purposefully did it to throw off his cast members. Annabelle Fox is angelic in the role of Abigail King, who is Johnny’s love interest. Her presence and vocals are breathtaking, and I honestly don’t think that everything I say can do her justice. And finally, Johnny Baker himself is played by the man behind the music, Douglass Waterbury-Tieman. He is the human equivalent of lightning in a bottle. Every note was sharp, whether it came from his voice or his fiddle. He was born to be a showman, and he proved it.





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