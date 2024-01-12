Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Montreal!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Black Theatre Workshop Returns With The World-Premiere Of DIGGERS At Segal Centre Photo 1 Black Theatre Workshop Returns With The World-Premiere Of DIGGERS At Segal Centre
tanzmainz Comes to Danse Danse This Month Photo 2 tanzmainz Comes to Danse Danse This Month
SMCQ Presents Rasas Et Autres Sentiments In New Concert Series Photo 3 SMCQ Presents Rasas Et Autres Sentiments In New Concert Series
The ESBQ Celebrates The 100th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Ludmilla Chiriaeff Photo 4 The ESBQ Celebrates The 100th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Ludmilla Chiriaeff

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Joseph Salvatore-Vitale - QUEER BROADWAY - Queer Magique

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Pen Tsin - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Dance Production
CURTAINS - Saputo

Best Direction Of A Musical
Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Lisa RubinPRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Best Ensemble
REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Wardell - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kirk Elsmore & the Curtain's Band - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Musical
REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Musical
Robin Kravitz - THE PROM - WISTA

Best Performer In A Play
Helena Levitt - MYTH OF THE OSTRICH - D2 productions

Best Play
AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Etienne Vallière - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elena Cerbo - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kenny Stein - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cote St Luc Dramatic Society

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Felicia Shulman - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre
D2 productions



RELATED STORIES

1
Black Theatre Workshop Returns With The World-Premiere Of DIGGERS At Segal Centre Photo
Black Theatre Workshop Returns With The World-Premiere Of DIGGERS At Segal Centre

Black Theatre Workshop's (BTW) 53rd season will be marked by great storytelling and kicking off Black History Month with the world premiere of Donna-Michelle St.Bernard's Diggers.

2
The ESBQ Celebrates The 100th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Ludmilla Chiriaeff Photo
The ESBQ Celebrates The 100th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Ludmilla Chiriaeff

Today would have been the 100th birthday of the late Ludmilla Chiriaeff, the founder of the École supérieure de ballet du Québec and of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. On this special day, the École supérieure has announced a series of activities organized in tribute to a towering figure in the history of dance in Quebec.

3
MINUIT QUELQUE PART Comes to Danse Danse in February Photo
MINUIT QUELQUE PART Comes to Danse Danse in February

Minuit quelque part (Midnight Somewhere), the ambitious new creation by Lydia Bouchard and Merryn Kritzinger, will have its World Premiere at Danse Danse in Montreal on February 6 and 7, 2024.

4
tanzmainz Comes to Danse Danse This Month Photo
tanzmainz Comes to Danse Danse This Month

 tanzmainz, the German Staatstheater Mainz's contemporary dance company, makes its Montreal debut at Danse Danse with Soul Chain, a new work by Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, also presented here for the first time. Presented January 23 to 27, 2024 at Théâtre Maisonneuve of the Place des Arts.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
LEAKY IMMEDIATIONS- By Lara Oundjian in Montreal LEAKY IMMEDIATIONS- By Lara Oundjian
La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines (1/15-1/19)
Les Miserables in Montreal Les Miserables
Place des Arts [Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier] (7/30-8/04)
FÉ·E·S SANS FOI in Montreal FÉ·E·S SANS FOI
La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines (1/29-2/02)VIDEOS
AGIT-POP! Pearle Harbour in Montreal AGIT-POP! Pearle Harbour
La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines (2/06-2/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You