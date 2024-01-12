Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Montreal!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Joseph Salvatore-Vitale - QUEER BROADWAY - Queer Magique
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Pen Tsin - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Best Dance Production
CURTAINS - Saputo
Best Direction Of A Musical
Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Lisa Rubin - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts
Best Ensemble
REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Wardell - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kirk Elsmore & the Curtain's Band - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Best Musical
REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Musical
Robin Kravitz - THE PROM - WISTA
Best Performer In A Play
Helena Levitt - MYTH OF THE OSTRICH - D2 productions
Best Play
AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Etienne Vallière - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elena Cerbo - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kenny Stein - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cote St Luc Dramatic Society
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Felicia Shulman - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
D2 productions
