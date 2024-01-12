Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Joseph Salvatore-Vitale - QUEER BROADWAY - Queer Magique

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pen Tsin - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Dance Production

CURTAINS - Saputo

Best Direction Of A Musical

Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Lisa Rubin - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Best Ensemble

REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Wardell - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kirk Elsmore & the Curtain's Band - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Musical

REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Musical

Robin Kravitz - THE PROM - WISTA

Best Performer In A Play

Helena Levitt - MYTH OF THE OSTRICH - D2 productions

Best Play

AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Etienne Vallière - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elena Cerbo - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kenny Stein - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cote St Luc Dramatic Society

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Felicia Shulman - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre

D2 productions