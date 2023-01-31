Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Letitia Sherry - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Debora Friedmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Maria-Anna Mavrokefalos - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Nadia Verrucci - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Charlie McClure & Pen Tsin - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Ariane Brisebois - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Nikki Mabias Melchor - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Sig Moser - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre
Best Dance Production
Winner: TANGO!, TO THE POINT - Pointe Tango
Runners-Up: PAPILLON - We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations, SEVEN - Naomi Gwynn, ALONE IN MY LIVING ROOM - Nicole Jacobs
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Kyle Zachary & Kirk Elsmore - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Julie Reckziegel - MAMMA MIA - WISTA, Debora Friedmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Nadia Verrucci - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Rahul Gandhi - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors
Runners-Up: Dean Patrick Fleming - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre, Dean Patrick Fleming - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre, Jani Lauzon - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA - Wista, CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre, MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Will Schonfelder - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Ian Klempan - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Christopher Wardell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Alexander Smith - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Kirk Elsmore - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Chelsea Bayer, Phil Silverstein, Nicholas Gallant - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Giancarlo Scalia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Ian Baird - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - In the Wings Promotions/MainLine Theatre, CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre
Runners-Up: WOULD VIRGINIA WOOLF CONTEMPLATE ON SUICIDE IF SHE WERE FILIPINO? - Voices of Asia International, Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal, APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts, MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Iakotonhnhetsheraka:ion Scout Marquis - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Joel Bernstein - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Madison King - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre, Lisa McCormack - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Leigh Ann Taylor - MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre
Runners-Up: Jimmy Blais - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre, Daniel Brochu - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre, Jean Bernard - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors
Best Play
Winner: FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre
Runners-Up: EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre, MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre, THE MURDER NEXT DOOR - Raidō Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Charlie Galea-McClure - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Nikki Mabias Melchor - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Noush Kadian & Xinkun Dai - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Elisabeth de Medeiros - THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Evan Brown - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre
Runners-Up: Sylvin Sévigny - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts, Matt Lalonde - ASSISTANCE - National Theatre School of Canada, Julian Smith - THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO - National Theatre School of Canada
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Giordano 'Gio' Imola - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Jake Cohen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Cat Preston - MAMMA MIA - Wista, Jonathan Vanderzon - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - In the Wings Promotions/MainLine Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Leigh Ann Taylor - MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre
Runners-Up: Evangelos Pavlou - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors, Enya Watson - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada, Heeyun Park - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: FROM THE STARS IN THE SKY TO THE FISH IN THE SEA - Geordie Theatre
Runners-Up: FRANKENSTEIN - Geordie Theatre, Kidoons, Segal Centre SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre
Runners-Up: Contact Theatre, MainLine Theatre, Segal Centre