Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 31, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Letitia Sherry - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Debora Friedmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Maria-Anna Mavrokefalos - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Nadia Verrucci - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Charlie McClure & Pen Tsin - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Ariane Brisebois - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Nikki Mabias Melchor - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Sig Moser - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: TANGO!, TO THE POINT - Pointe Tango

Runners-Up: PAPILLON - We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations, SEVEN - Naomi Gwynn, ALONE IN MY LIVING ROOM - Nicole Jacobs

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Kyle Zachary & Kirk Elsmore - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Julie Reckziegel - MAMMA MIA - WISTA, Debora Friedmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Nadia Verrucci - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Rahul Gandhi - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors

Runners-Up: Dean Patrick Fleming - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre, Dean Patrick Fleming - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre, Jani Lauzon - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA - Wista, CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre, MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Will Schonfelder - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Ian Klempan - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Christopher Wardell - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Alexander Smith - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Kirk Elsmore - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Chelsea Bayer, Phil Silverstein, Nicholas Gallant - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Giancarlo Scalia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Ian Baird - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - MainLine Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - In the Wings Promotions/MainLine Theatre, CABARET - National Theatre School of Canada

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre

Runners-Up: WOULD VIRGINIA WOOLF CONTEMPLATE ON SUICIDE IF SHE WERE FILIPINO? - Voices of Asia International, Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal, APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts, MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Iakotonhnhetsheraka:ion Scout Marquis - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Joel Bernstein - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Madison King - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre, Lisa McCormack - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Leigh Ann Taylor - MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre

Runners-Up: Jimmy Blais - FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre, Daniel Brochu - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre, Jean Bernard - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors

Best Play

Winner: FEATHER GARDENS - Hudson Village Theatre

Runners-Up: EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Segal Centre for Performing Arts/Hudson Village Theatre, MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre, THE MURDER NEXT DOOR - Raidō Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Charlie Galea-McClure - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions and Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Nikki Mabias Melchor - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Noush Kadian & Xinkun Dai - MAMMA MIA! - WISTA, Elisabeth de Medeiros - THE SAGES OF CHELM - Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre/Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Evan Brown - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre

Runners-Up: Sylvin Sévigny - APRIL FOOLS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts, Matt Lalonde - ASSISTANCE - National Theatre School of Canada, Julian Smith - THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO - National Theatre School of Canada

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Giordano 'Gio' Imola - URINETOWN - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Jake Cohen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Contact Theatre, Cat Preston - MAMMA MIA - Wista, Jonathan Vanderzon - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - In the Wings Promotions/MainLine Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Leigh Ann Taylor - MEET ME - Live Action Theatre Project & Teesri Duniya Theatre

Runners-Up: Evangelos Pavlou - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - House of Actors, Enya Watson - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada, Heeyun Park - AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE TO DO SOMETHING INADVISABLE - National Theatre School of Canada

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: FROM THE STARS IN THE SKY TO THE FISH IN THE SEA - Geordie Theatre

Runners-Up: FRANKENSTEIN - Geordie Theatre, Kidoons, Segal Centre SUPERDOGS: THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Starcatcher Productions/ Turtle Island Theatre

Runners-Up: Contact Theatre, MainLine Theatre, Segal Centre



