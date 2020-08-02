The PSC Theatre Presents SKITS FROM THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW

Like so much else, the PSC Community Theatre has not been able to access rehearsal, or play space, due to the health crisis. However, over many weeks, actors have indeed been rehearsing via Zoom, to bring you a fun on-line production called Skits from the Carol Burnett Show!

The theatre will be offering three performances via Facebook Live. Performance dates and times are as follows:

Friday, August 7th 2020 at 19:00 hrs. (7pm)

Saturday, August 8th 2020 at 19:00hrs (7pm)

Sunday, August 9th 2020 at 13:00hrs (1pm)

Each day of the performance, the company will be posting the Facebook Live link for that performance. Stay up to date on the company's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/77633850488/

The theatre is asking that, if patrons are able, to make a donation one of two (2) ways:

Via e-transfer direct from your bank to info@psccommunity.com. This should auto-deposit in the PSC Theatre account but if for any reason that doesn't work and you have to include a password with your e-transfer, please use the password PSC

Or, you could mail a check, payable to The PSC Community Theatre and sent to PSC Theatre, c/o 523 rue Charon. Montreal, Quebec H3K 2P4.

