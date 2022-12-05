Puccini's LA BOHEME To Start The New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomane
The performance is on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
Embark on a musical experience from tragedy to hope, from death to life, from loneliness to love with La Bohème. The OPCM will present a concert version of Puccini's masterpiece which will star Andrew Haji (Rodolfo) and Myriam Leblanc (Mimi), in an unforgettable romantic tragedy accompanied by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal.
"Audiences will witness a unique presentation of La Bohème in the impeccable acoustics of the Maison Symphonique allowing them to hear the depth and complexity of Puccini's music like never before," says Francis Choinière, artistic director of the OPCM.
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
Tickets are now on sale for the official “Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure” concerts coming to Canada in 2023. Attendees will relive the storylines of both the original “Dragon Ball” and “Dragon Ball Z” TV shows on screen in high-definition with fellow fans, while experiencing the music of both TV series powered by a renowned 60-person orchestra and the music of legendary Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi.
Sugar Sammy Is Back With His Second Bilingual Show, YOU'RE GONNA RIRE 2
November 28, 2022
What more is there to say except “He’s baaaaaaack!” and ready to tackle every taboo topic that no one wants to discuss at the dinner table. After very successful Canadian and US tours with multiple sold-out dates and becoming an unequivocal star in France our Sugar Sammy ‘national’ is finally on stage back home.
LES PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTREAL Announces Winners of 2021-2022 Season
November 22, 2022
LES PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTREAL (PDM) today announced the winners of the 2021-2022 season during an awards ceremony held at Espace Marie Chouinard. The event was hosted by Anik Bissonnette, artistic director of the Ecole supérieure de ballet du Québec, under the honorary presidency of contemporary dance artist Frédérick Gravel—a choreographer, dancer, musician, lighting designer, teacher, and artistic director of Compagnie DLD.
Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years With Three Renowned Authors As Spokespersons
November 22, 2022
This spring, the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival will celebrate 25 years. Three eminent spokespersons, all well-established literary authors, have been selected for this edition, which promises to be outstanding.
New Album Riopelle symphonique Available Now
November 16, 2022
In partnership with the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation as part of the celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the artist’s birth in 2023, GSI Musique and Oziko are proud to announce the release of the album Riopelle symphonique, which has been available for pre-order since March 2022.