Puccini's LA BOHEME To Start The New Year at The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomane

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.

Embark on a musical experience from tragedy to hope, from death to life, from loneliness to love with La Bohème. The OPCM will present a concert version of Puccini's masterpiece which will star Andrew Haji (Rodolfo) and Myriam Leblanc (Mimi), in an unforgettable romantic tragedy accompanied by 60 musicians and 120 singers from the OPCM and the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal.

"Audiences will witness a unique presentation of La Bohème in the impeccable acoustics of the Maison Symphonique allowing them to hear the depth and complexity of Puccini's music like never before," says Francis Choinière, artistic director of the OPCM.