One Four One Collective Returns To The Toronto Fringe With World Premiere Of GOOD OLD DAYS By Michael Ross Albert

One Four One Collective is returning to the Toronto Fringe Festival to stage the world premiere of Good Old Days by prolific Toronto playwright, Michael Ross Albert. After producing the critically-acclaimed Toronto Fringe Festival hits, Anywhere and The Huns (both, Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe), the indie theatre collective will now present its most ambitious Fringe project yet.

Late one summer night, a young woman is suddenly awakened by her former roommate who has returned to their old apartment to try repairing their fractured relationship. This late night visit triggers a sprawling, city-wide chase through a trippy, urban dreamscape. As the two former friends pursue one another, they explore a city that is sometimes nightmarish and sometimes awe-inspiring, all while trying to recapture the past they've lost.

A surreal, philosophical, darkly comedic adventure about the fractured world we live in, Good Old Days will be the fifth play by Michael Ross Albert to be presented as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival. Described by the Toronto Star as “one of Toronto's most exciting playwrights,” Michael Ross Albert's recent production credits include Beautiful Renegades (Peggy Baker Dance Projects), Two Minutes to Midnight (The Assembly Theatre), and Tough Jews (Dora Award nomination – Outstanding New Play). Directed by Dora Award-winner Jill Harper (Detroit, Coal Mine Theatre; artistic director of Cue6 Theatre) with assistant director Alexandra Rizakallah (Homes: A Refugee Story, The Grand Theatre), the world premiere production of Good Old Days will be performed by One Four One Collective's artistic director Cass Van Wyck (double Dora Award nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Individual for both The Huns and Two Minutes to Midnight) and Brianna Wright (The Winter's Tale, Dandelion Theatre; co-artistic director of Unit 6 Collective). The production will feature set, costume, and projection design by Denyse Karn (Othello, To Kill a Mockingbird, Stratford Festival; The Penelopiad, Nightwood Theatre) and original music/sound design by Zach Parsons (Bone Cage, Assembly Theatre: Urban ARTeries, Theatre Gargantua). The production will be stage managed by Sungwon Cho (Bone Cage, Assembly Theatre).

The world premiere production of this ambitious, dreamy, darkly comedic new play will be presented at Theatre Passe Muraille's Mainspace. Tickets go on sale June 14, 2023.

One Four One Collective in association with the Toronto Fringe Festival presents

GOOD OLD DAYS

By Michael Ross Albert

Directed by Jill Harper

Featuring Cass Van Wyck and Brianna Wright

Set, costume, and projection design by Denyse Karn, Sound design by Zach Parsons

Assistant Director: Alexadndra Rizkallah, Stage Manager: Sungwon Cho

Theatre Passe Muraille, July 5-16, 2023

For schedule and tickets, visit Click Here