MOB Remount Inaugurates Centaur Theatre's Reopening

Centaur Theatre has announces that with the Quebec government's recent decision to reopen theatres, it is proceeding with the remount of Catherine-Anne Toupin's MOB, the hit play that was interrupted by Covid-19 more than a year ago.

A total of 8 shows will be presented from March 26 to April 3 with evening shows starting at 7pm and weekend matinées at 2pm. Tickets will go on sale Friday March 19 at 12 noon at centaurtheatre.com.

"What a fantastic way to celebrate World Theatre Day on March 27th! It's been a huge challenge but I'm so proud of all of us for sticking together and doing everything we could to stay positive and connected to each other and to culture. After a year living almost entirely online, we have realized that we desperately need to be in the same room to tell each other our stories. We need it not only for our own spirits but for the health of society as a whole. The artists are ready to jump back on stage and tell those stories so that we can rebuild our world together. We have everything to look forward to, the best of which is welcoming our patrons back into the building.

See you all very soon!" siad Eda Holmes, Centaur Theatre Artistic & Executive Director

Centaur Theatre is following all of the Quebec government's protocols to keep patrons, artists and staff safe.