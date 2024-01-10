MINUIT QUELQUE PART Comes to Danse Danse in February

Performances run February 6-7, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Minuit quelque part (Midnight Somewhere), the ambitious new creation by Lydia Bouchard and Merryn Kritzinger, will have its World Premiere at Danse Danse in Montreal on February 6 and 7, 2024. This 100% Quebec-made production will then embark on a major tour of over 25 cities.

Distilling the unifying power of dance, Minuit quelque part is a journey in motion that brings together the creativity of three generations of contemporary Quebec choreographers (Marie Chouinard, Virginie Brunelle, Ismaël Mouaraki, Anne Plamondon, Kristen Céré and Charles-Alexis Desgagnés) around the same desire: to celebrate the night and movement, and to offer a vibrant work that redefines the dance of today and tomorrow.

Celebrating dance in all its forms

Through 8 dreamlike, electrifying tableaux, the audience is invited to plunge into a chiaroscuro universe that questions the mysterious need to move when night envelops us. Magic happens, opening up a dialogue between different dance styles. With sensual and precise gestures, the choreographers present a tapestry of poetic moments, passionately delivered by ten virtuoso performers. The vibrant pop energy of Révolution winners and finalists (Zachary Bastille, Alexandre Carlos, Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Katerine Leblanc, Yoherlandy Tejeiro Garcia) meets the grace of former Grands Ballets Canadiens choreographers and dancers (Kristen Céré, Anne Plamondon, Lila-Mae Talbot), and the audacity of leading figures in Montreal contemporary dance (Virginie Brunelle, Marie Chouinard, Kyra Jean Green, Véronique Giasson, Ismaël Mouaraki).

"I feel magnificently honored to be directing a work that combines my first contemporary loves and my passion for popular culture, especially alongside Merryn– my second brain–and artists I deeply admire." — Lydia Bouchard, co-stage manager

On the frontier between today and tomorrow

Lydia Bouchard and Merryn Kritzinger, co-founders and artistic directors of the collective La Résistance, stage a frenzied hymn to the night, bringing together multiple artistic visions. These choreographic intersections help brilliantly explore profound and sensitive thematic concerns. Born of a desire to reinvent the pleasure of dancing together, Minuit quelque part explores the freedom and desire of touch and to meet each other to the rhythm of intense pulsations, of dreaming and imagining together an ephemeral utopia, resolutely turned towards an imminent, luminous and sensitive tomorrow.

"More than a show, Minuit quelque part is a unifying work, both on stage and behind the scenes. It celebrates the great dance figures of today and tomorrow, and offers an innovative format that allows audiences to (re)discover dance in all its forms." – Mickaël Spinnhirny, producer

A major World Premiere, followed by a tour of Quebec

Presented on February 6 and 7 by Danse Danse–a prestigious presenter specializing in contemporary dance–for its World Premiere at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts, Minuit quelque part will then share its catching poetry with over 25 cities across the province. The work's producer, Agence Mickaël Spinnhirny, is fulfilling its promise to offer a contemporary and enduring work, with a minimalist decor. Designed to meet the challenges of an ever-changing environment, the show is as inspiring for the artists as it is appealing for the audience. 

The production has received invaluable support from the Gouvernement du Québec, as part of its call for projects promoting Quebec's culture, in order to create and propel this work across the province.




