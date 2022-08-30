Just For Laughs Collaborates With Meta To Bring Comedy Into VR

Just For Laughs has announced a new collaboration with Meta that will see a host of new and top comedians perform together in virtual reality for the first time. The shows were filmed at the 2022 Just For Laughs MONTREAL festival.

Up first, the original special Surrounded features renowned comics Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Fortune Feimster, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Moses Storm in a completely unscripted, innovative format where the comedians perform in-the-round, interacting with the audience to create a unique comedy experience. Surrounded will premiere on September 9 at 6pm PST, offering viewers with a Meta Quest 2 VR headset a premium immersive comedy show experience in Horizon Worlds. Fans can also enjoy the stand-up comedy special on Just for Laughs' and the comedians' Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as on Messenger's Watch Together. Meta Quest 2 users can RSVP to mingle with friends and fellow comedy fans when it streams or viewers can replay it on Oculus TV and Horizon Worlds.

Head of TV Development for Just For Laughs, Spencer Griffin commented, "At Just For Laughs, we are consistently scouting for new formats that will resonate with audiences. We knew Surrounded offered a huge potential to be adapted into both a 2D and VR viewing experience for comedy fans. We are delighted to have partnered with Meta and these incredible comics to bring Mike Falzone's live concept to life for Meta Quest 2 users worldwide."

Marina Di Pancrazio, Chief Content Revenue Officer for Just For Laughs added, "We are passionate about delivering high-quality scripted and unscripted comedy productions in any format that allows all of our broad audience base to engage. We are thrilled to be embarking upon this new collaboration with Meta."

Filmed at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Surrounded is produced by Just For Laughs, executive produced by Marina Di Pancrazio, Bruce Hills, and Spencer Griffin, created by Mike Falzone, and directed by Eric Abrams.

Next, as part of the partnership with Meta is a five-part special of Just For Laughs internationally renowned discovery showcase, New Faces. Considered to be one of the best comedic platforms for breakthrough artists worldwide, over the years the showcase has been responsible for bringing a host of world-class comedy stars into the spotlight - from Kevin Hart to Nikki Glaser, Jo Koy, Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani. The collaboration with Meta marks the first time ever that the series has been captured in VR.

President of Just For Laughs, Bruce Hills, commented on the news, "Just For Laughs' New Faces comedy showcases have launched the careers of so many world-class comedians over the years. They offer aspiring comics a unique platform to launch their talent. For audiences, it is an exciting opportunity to see a breakthrough artist before they are famous. We are delighted that such an institution within the comedy industry is now available to a new audience of comedy fans."

Filmed at the Just For Laughs festival in Montréal this past July, each show highlights a curated lineup of today's brightest rising stars. Just For Laughs New Faces Comedy Showcase will air weekly in Horizon Worlds from October 4 onwards and introduces close to 50 of comedy's newest talent to Meta Quest 2 users.

Global leader in comedy and home to the #1 Comedy Festival in the World, Just for Laughs Group has been launching and championing top comedic talent - from Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser to Ali Wong, Hasan Minhaj and Jo Koy - for close to 40 years. Founded in 1983 and jointly owned by ICM Partners, Groupe CH and Bell Media, the company is a vertically integrated international powerhouse in the creation of multiplatform comedic content. Every year, millions of spectators are entertained at its worldwide festivals, from Montréal - the biggest comedy event in the world - to Toronto and Vancouver, Canada; Austin, U.S.A.; London, UK; and Sydney, Australia; featuring thousands of Canadian and international comedians - from well-established artists to aspiring up-and-comers. With concentrated growth on television development and production, the Group's digital and televised content is shown in over 150 countries and followed by an online audience of over 14 million. In addition, the Group produces touring shows, stages its own musicals, provides talent management services for Quebec artists and is the originator of the ComedyPRO and JPR Pro industry conferences together with the daytime, fan centric, ComedyCON event. For more information, visit hahaha.com.

Just For Laughs Television specializes in TV development and production of unscripted and scripted content. With divisions in the USA and Canada, Just For Laughs Television productions feature some of the world's top comedic talent and have been seen in the US and internationally on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, FOX, ABC, NBC, MTV, TBS, IFC, The CW, TF1, Comedy Central, Showtime, Hulu, BBC, BBC America, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, and TEN Australia. And in Canada on an array of Bell networks and platforms (CTV Comedy, CTV, The Movie Network, HBO Canada, Crave), and CBC. For more information, visit www.hahaha.com