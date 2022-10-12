Douglas Post's BLOODSHOT to Bring Film Noir To The Hudson Village Theatre Stage This Month

Bloodshot by Douglas Post will play from October 19th-November 6th at HVT. This one-man show stars veteran Montreal actor Harry Standjofski. Bloodshot is directed by Dean Patrick Fleming. The design team includes Peter Vatsis (set and lighting), Kevin Conforti (video design), Rachel Quintero (costumes) and Jesse Ash (sound design).

About Bloodshot

Set in 1950's postwar England, Bloodshot is a gritty psychological thriller that tells the story of Derek Eveleigh, an alcoholic ex-police photographer with no work and no money for rent. That is until a mysterious envelope arrives containing a healthy sum of cash and an assignment: Follow one Cassandra Ammons about town and covertly photograph her. Although the request is odd and legally questionable, Derek accepts the job. Day by day, he photographs Cassandra and the money keeps rolling in. All seems to be going well until the unthinkable happens and Derek suddenly finds himself thrust into the center of a dark and violent mystery.

Playwright Douglas Post on Bloodshot

"Bloodshot is about many things including London, the war, the reconstruction of the city, the 1950s, racism, alcoholism, magic, music, and entertainment. But it is finally about a man who finds himself inside his photographs. A man who falls deeply and dangerously in love with an image of his own making and so discovers what we are and who, specifically, he is."

Director Dean Patrick Fleming on Bloodshot



"Bloodshot is a very clever story and it's clever in how it tells that story. It's also a huge challenge to the actor that takes it and getting Harry [Standjofski] on board made it do-able. I have had the honour of working with Harry many times and I know what he's capable of. I wanted to do this play because I saw countless possibilities on how we could stage it. I've never gone down the path of letting comic books and graphic novels inspire the complete design of a play but that's exactly what we are doing with Bloodshot. We have such an incredible team and we've given ourselves a great challenge. I can't wait for people to see what we're doing and take them on this ride."

Dean Patrick Fleming and Harry Standjofski are available for interviews.

Bloodshot - October 19-November 6 - Official opening Thursday, October 20th

Hudson Village Theatre, 28 Wharf Road, J0P 1H0 | www.villagetheatre.ca | 450-458-5361

TICKETS & SHOWTIMES

Regular - $39 (+ tax & service fee) | Under 30 - $30 (+ tax & service fee) |

Students - $18 (+ tax & service fee)

Matinée and evening performances Wednesdays through Sundays