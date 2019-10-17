ALL FLESH IS GRASS Opens November 13 At The Other Theatre

From November 13th to November 30th, 2019, The Other Theatre presents All Flesh is Grass at Espace Knox in Montreal. Combining theatre, dance and polyphonic singing, the latest bilingual creation from The Other Theatre asks what acts of faith are possible in an uncertain world.

A meditation between Guillaume de Machaut, John Cage, and stories from the unknowable past and the unimaginable future, All Flesh is Grass explores the delights and dangers of randomness in an ever-expanding universe.

Part sing-a-long, part debate, part love-letter to our planet, part Dadaist performance art, the company's latest creation invites the audience into an intimate setting of laughter, story-telling music and movement - a little refuge from our world of "fake news".

With Ensemble ALKEMIA (Jean-François Daignault, Ghislaine Deschambault, and Dorothéa Ventura) Marie-Pierre de Brienne, Catherine Lavoie, Dean Makarenko and Frédérique Rodier

Musical Director Jean-François Daignault | Scenography Amy Keith Zoe Roux | Costumes Cathia Pagotto | Lighting David Perreault Ninacs | Sound Debbie Doe | Production and Technical Director Vladimir Cara

.

ALL FLESH IS GRASS

November 13th to November 30th, 2019

At Espace Knox

6215, Godfrey Avenue, Montreal

INFOS : info@othertheatre.com | Tickets on line

Tickets also on sale at the door, depending on availability.





