8th Montreal Natyanjali Indian Dance Celebration is Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The vibrant and diverse world of Indian classical dance is set to take center stage at the 8th Montreal Natyanjali, a celebration of rhythm, movement and tradition. This year's festival showcases the evolution of Indian dance while preserving its cultural essence. Presented by Param des Arts, the festival will captivate audiences on Saturday, March 30 at Collège Ahuntsic. Admission is FREE, with donations gratefully appreciated.

Highlighted performances include dance forms Kathakali, Odissi and Kathak along with Panchari Melam percussion ensembles, among others. With a lineup featuring renowned dance troupes and talented solo performers from across Canada and the USA, this 8th edition promises to be an unforgettable experience bringing together the mesmerizing tapestry of India's classical dance along with special performances like Nadaswaram & Mathalam.

The festival’s Artistic Director and curator, award-winning respected dancer and creator Deepa Nallappan, welcomes all to witness and be a part of this unique event, “I see the festival as a multifaceted endeavor that involves artistic curation, cultural stewardship, community engagement, and promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding. It is a platform to celebrate the beauty, complexity, and timelessness of Indian classical dance while fostering connections and collaborations across borders and communities,” she said.

In addition to showcasing spectacular local Montreal-based talent, the Montreal Natyanjali stage hosts artists from neighboring provinces. This year, for the first time, artists from the USA will also be performing at this celebration—a true reflection of the goal to bring people together to celebrate dance.

From audience member to performer and now organizing the festival, Deeksha Arya a Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam exponent said, “The festival has become an annual, integral part of my journey with dance. It has given me the opportunity to connect and celebrate with fellow dancers. It is with such pleasure that I am able to work alongside a committed team and host incredible artists.”

Montreal Natyanjali embodies a fervent commitment to promote cultural exchange, challenge stereotypes and nurture a deeper appreciation for Indian classical dance within a Western setting like Montreal. “ The audience gets a one-afternoon immersion into Indian classical art, which serves to encourage learning and flourishing of the art in Montreal and Quebec,” says Mukund Rajamony, treasurer and member of the executive committee of La Société de Musique Bharatiya, the premier organization dedicated to promoting Indian classical art forms in Quebec.

TK Raghunathan, artistic director at Kabir Cultural Centre of Montreal, is delighted with the way the festival is creating a platform for emerging Indian classical artists, “The festival provides opportunities for dancers to present their talent to audiences in Montreal, not only in Bharatanatyam but also in other forms Indian classical dance. The works are carefully chosen to ensure the quality and purity of these arts. By bringing in dancers from various parts of the country, the festival brings together the dance communities of these regions.”

As the festival grows, reaching more and more arts lovers, Montreal Natyanjali is happy to be a part of a bigger supporting pillar—Param des arts. Param des arts is a dynamic and forward-thinking not-for-profit art organization committed to nurture artistic talent, foster cultural exchange, and promote creativity as a driving force for social change.

This festival welcomes all who would like to experience the diversity and enchanting performances of Indian classical dance.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.