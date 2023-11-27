YULETIDE AFFAIR KIDS Promises Holiday Magic For The Whole Family at Alpine Theatre Project

The community can immerse itself in the spirit of the season with a heartwarming celebration full of family fun! 

By: Nov. 27, 2023

The community will be treated to a magical holiday experience at Alpine Theatre Project's “Yuletide Affair Kids”, featuring three special shows running from Friday, December 1, to Saturday, December 2 at Alpine Theatre Project in the Whitefish Mountain Center Mall. The community can immerse itself in the spirit of the season with a heartwarming celebration full of family fun! 

ATP has spun off its most popular concert series, the Yuletide Affair, into an equally spectacular show featuring the students of ATP Kids. This 90-minute concert of holiday songs and dances is sure to get the whole family in the holiday mood. 

Prior to the show, the whole family can join in for an unforgettable holiday experience filled with joy, laughter, and song. Kids can meet Santa Claus in person and capture the enchantment of the season with festive photos. A variety of delightful holiday beverages and snacks suitable for all ages will be available, as well as an ornament-making gift bag for all kids! 

General admission tickets to this family-friendly experience are priced at $20 and can be purchased online at Click Here. Families are encouraged to purchase early, as seating is limited and there are only 3 performances, with one show already sold out. 

Taught by professional artists including Broadway veterans, ATP Kids is a fun and exciting way for local students to gain confidence, creativity, self-discipline, and camaraderie with other students from around the Valley all while learning how to perform on stage. Over the course of 6 weeks, students work on a full musical production. No student is ever turned away. ATP Kids has enriched the lives of over 3,000 local students since 2008. 

Alpine Theatre Project presents Yuletide Affair Kids December 1-2 at its headquarters in the Whitefish Mountain Center Mall, 6475 Hwy 93 South. The production is sponsored by the Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Kalispell KiDDS, Whitefish Mountain Resort, and First Interstate Bank. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at Click Here.




