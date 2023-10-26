WYO Theater To Host Warren Miller's 74th Film, ALL TIME

Featuring new footage, humor and inspiration, “ALL TIME” highlights Maine's finest athlete — social media personality Donny Pelletier.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Join the WYO and Antelope Butte Foundation when they kick-off the winter season with Warren Miller's 74th film, “ALL TIME,” Saturday Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. 

 

Narrated by and featuring Jonny Moseley, “ALL TIME” dives deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made. From the evolution of mountain culture and the birth of ski towns to icons and innovators like the original hotdoggers, “ALL TIME”  is a celebration of the past seven decades that defined winter sports. The film also weaves in new footage shot on location at Palisades Tahoe, California, and Park City, Utah. 

 

“ALL TIME” isn't a greatest hits collection. It's a film experience reimagining the moments that got us to where we are today, the compelling people and the outlandish locations in the history of skiing and snowboarding. It's a nod to the legacy of Warren Miller and a glimpse into where the sport will go next.  

 

The film features iconic athletes like Glen Plake, Scot Schmidt and the Egan Brothers along with those from more recent Warren Miller films including Michelle Parker, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott, Madison Ostergren, Mckenna Peterson, Lexi duPont, Simon Hillis, Kaylin Richardson, Wendy Fisher and many more. 

 

Featuring new footage, humor and inspiration, “ALL TIME” highlights Maine's finest athlete — social media personality Donny Pelletier. Pelletier reminds us not to take ourselves too seriously as he stands off with industry pros Daron Rahlves, JT Holmes, Amie Engerbretson and Connery Lundin. Finally, the 74th film introduces the next generation of skiers and riders at Woodward Park City, including athletes Brian Rice, Tristen Feinberg, Cass Jarrell, Steve Stepp and more. 

 

Tickets for the showing of “ALL TIME” cost $15 for adults and $12 for students. All tickets are general admission. To purchase tickets, see Click Here, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St. 




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You