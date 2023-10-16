WYO Will Host Lacy J. Dalton in November

The performance is on November 3 at 7 p.m. 

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Lacy J. Dalton will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. 

 

Dalton is one of the most-recognized voices in music and People Magazine called her “Country's Bonnie Raitt.” From the first time Dalton caught the public's ear, she has been a mainstay of country music. She brings each and every song to life with texture and grit.  

 

In March 2017, Dalton was inducted into the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame and in 2022 she earned the Lifetime Career Achievement Award from the Josie Music Awards.  

 

In the 1980s, her hits included “Takin' It Easy,” “Crazy Blue Eyes” and “16th Avenue.”  

 

Tickets for the show cost $28 per adult, $25 for seniors and military members and $21 per student. Tickets are available online at Click Here, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.  

 

Lacy J. Dalton is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors: Best Western Sheridan Center, Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Forrest E. Mars Charitable Foundation, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Fund, Sheridan Media, Standish Family Fund, Thickman Family Foundation, The Welch Foundation, and Wolf Creek Charitable with additions support from Jeff Ware & Karmel Timmons, King's Saddlery, Aaron Linden & Erin Kranz, Big Horn Beverage, and Dave & Trudy Munsick. 




