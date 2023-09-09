WYO Theater to Present Ukranian Pianist Dmytro Choni This Month

The performance will take place on September 19.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

Ukranian native and world-renowned pianist Dmytro Choni will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. 

Choni received his first piano lesson when he was just 4 years old and later went on to study in Kyiv before earning the Bronze Medal of the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June 2022, only the second Ukranian to medal at the prestigious contest. 

“Being successful for me means to continuously grow as a musician and as a person, and not to stop searching for the truth in music,” Choni said. “In my opinion, the most important aspect would be to love the music with all your heart.” 

According to critics, Choni embodies a compelling and colorful musicality that is fortified by a genuine, immediately engaging stage presence. “His art of phrasing, his lyricism, the nuances and the perfect control of dynamics, the transparency and, if necessary, the stupendous virtuosity are outstanding,” one critic noted. 

As a Cliburn Presenter of Record, the WYO will present a performance by Choni Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and cost $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and military members and $21 for students.  

Tickets are available online at the link below, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.  

Dmytro Choni is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors: Best Western Sheridan Center, Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Sheridan Media, Standish Family Fund, Thickman Family Foundation, William F. & Lorene W. Welch Foundation, and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Sheridan Arts Council and Christine Gempp Love Foundation. 

 

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER 

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.  




