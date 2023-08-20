WYO Theater to Present MAMMA MIA! and More in 34th Season

The season opens with country legend Pam Tillis in concert Thursday September 7 and is followed by an incredible lineup of music, theater, film and much more.

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced its 2023-2024 Season, the 34th for the WYO.

The season opens with country legend Pam Tillis in concert Thursday September 7 and is followed by an incredible lineup of music, theater, film and much more. Highlights include Larry Mitchell with Special Guest Robert Mirabal in November, Animaniacs in Concert in January, Dinosaur World LIVE in February, and The Brubeck Brothers with the Sheridan College Jazztet opening in March. In addition to the regular season events patrons can look forward to the fall Premiere Performance of Mamma Mia! in October, the return of the Classic Western Film Series in January, the benefit fundraising event featuring the Glenn Miller Orchestra in March, and the Banff Mountain Film Festival in April. And, starting in November, The Met Live in HD will broadcast its 17th season to the WYO with The National Theatre presenting a remarkable theatrical season that ends in April.

Patrons can choose from a Center Stage Series package featuring eleven of the best entertainment from the WYO's full season at a fraction of the price or individual show tickets all of which are available now.

Whatever the mood, there's something for everyone at the WYO Theater. Check out Click Here for tickets and more information.

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining. 




