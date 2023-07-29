WYO Theater to Hold Centennial Celebration in August

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the original Lotus Theater – now the WYO – with a performance by the WYO's New Vaudevillians Friday August 25 at 7pm. The event recalls the original opening of the Lotus featuring the New Vaudevillian Band accompanying an impressive cast of local talent performing a variety of acts including comedy, magic, singing and dancing! And, to add to the fanfare, the evening will include free giveaways and a walking history of the Lotus/WYO with a chance to learn even more about the WYO Theater and what's in store for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

When the WYO Theater opened in 1923 as the Lotus, newspaper headlines proclaimed it "Wyoming's Wonder Picture Palace!" The opening night audience was entertained by a program of singing, dancing, and comedy acts, musical selections by the 15-piece Lotus Orchestra, and feature movie, Enemies of Women, starring Lionel Barrymore and Alma Rubens.

Take a step back in time and join the celebration with the WYO's New Vaudevillians and the WYO/Lotus 100-year Anniversary performance on August 25!

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.