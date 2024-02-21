WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club Brings THE DAY THE INTERNET DIED to the WYO in March

The WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club will present “The Day the Internet Died” on Friday, March 8, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The play, by Ian McWethy and Jason Pizzarello, tells the story of the town of Bloomington, where on a sunny day a devastating occurrence happens. The internet goes down! And it stays down for a whole week! In a world so dependent on the internet for shopping, mailing and posting pictures of cute babies, how will society function? Not well, as it turns out.

“The Day the Internet Died” hilariously explores how inept we are at dating, research and basic human interactions when we don’t have a screen to guide us.

WYO Play is an education initiative of the Wyoming Performing Arts and Education Center. Its Middle School Drama Club is an outreach program in collaboration with Sheridan County School District 1, engaging students at Tongue River and Big Horn Middle Schools. Students simultaneously devise an original short play and come together to perform over the course of the six-week program. Students learn to share the stage, celebrate themselves and each other while developing key storytelling and performance skills.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.