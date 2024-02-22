WYO PLAY Hosts Creative Aging Classes

WYO PLAY will offer two favorite Creative Aging classes this spring — dance with Stephanie Koltiska and poetry with Tyler Truman Julian. The classes are coordinated with The Hub on Smith and supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature.

The Poetry Class will take place Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. at The Hub on Smith from March 12 to April 30.

Julian is a member of the Sheridan College faculty as well as a published author. The eight-week class will give participants the opportunity to read and analyze work from an array of established poets. Participants will also focus on the art of reading poetry our loud for others. The class will include a culminating event around presenting poetry for an audience.

The Dance Class will take place on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from March 13 through May 1. No class will be held March 27. All experience levels are welcome for the eight-week dance class.

Koltiska is a faculty member for Sheridan College’s Theater and Dance Department. Her background as a modern dance performer, teacher and choreographer makes her an ideal instructor for the class, which will lead participants through the experience at their own pace. Participants will grow and stretch in ways that are fulfilling and safe. The class will include a culminating event around presenting a group modern dance piece for an audience.

Sign-ups for both classes are available through The Hub on Smith website at thehubsheridan.org or by calling 307-672-2240.

