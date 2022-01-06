WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL Summer 2022 Season Tickets Now On Sale

Wild West Spectacular the Musical has announced that tickets are now on sale for their upcoming 7th consecutive summer at the historic Cody Theatre in downtown Cody, Wyoming. Produced by Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, this original, full-length musical is both comedic and historic about the legend of Buffalo Bill Cody and his world famous traveling wild west show.

If you find yourself in the "wild west" this summer, this is a musical you don't want to miss!

2022 Season select days June 24, 2022- August 6, 2022

OFFICAL WEBSITE: www.codywildwestshow.com | PURCHASE TICKETS