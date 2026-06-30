WE WILL ROCK YOU School Edition to Feature 100+ Teen Performers at MCT Performing Arts Camp

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The Missoula Children's Theatre will, indeed, ROCK YOU with the 2026 Performing Arts Camp (PAC) G-rated production of WE WILL ROCK YOU - SCHOOL EDITION. On Friday, August 7 at 7:30PM and Saturday, August 8 at 2PM & 7:30PM, the MCT stage will be filled with 100+ teenage campers. The majority travel from around Montana and the others from states north and south (Connecticut to Texas) and from east and west (Washington, DC to Washington state); from the heartland of the US as well as our neighbor to the north—Canada!

Performing Arts Camp (PAC) begins on Sunday, July 26 at Flathead Lake, where the campers gather to audition for their roles, then begin daily intensive rehearsals including singing and choreography while creating life-long friendships. They'll make their way to Missoula for final preparation and a weekend of LIVE musical performances at MCT before returning home with a piece of Missoula in their hearts! WE WILL ROCK YOU – SCHOOL EDITION performances are Friday, August 7 at 7:30PM and Saturday, August 8 at 2 & 7:30PM in MCT's air-conditioned theatre. All seating is reserved.

The script opens with “The time is the future. The place is the iPlanet once called earth. Life is lived online. No crowds gather, no band plays. All music is generated by computer…the kids have been silenced. By law.” Sound fun? We didn't think so either but now enter teenage revolutionaries wanting to save rock-n-roll in their post-apocalyptic world with…wait for it…the music of QUEEN and their hits “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Somebody to Love,” “Don't Stop Me Now,” and of course, “We Will Rock You.”

MCT thanks PAC sponsors Boyce Lumber and Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Friday, Aug 7 at 7:30PM and Saturday, August 8 at 2 & 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 Noon to 5PM, M-F and one hour before show time.

The Missoula Children's Theatre is committed to providing a respectful and enjoyable environment for all who wish to participate, at auditions and throughout the company. We strive for artistic excellence and cast the shows with actors who present as best suited to perform the available roles. The listing of available ages and/or other specifications are determined by the source material, which MCT is contractually required to follow.

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