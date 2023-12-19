The Missoula Community Theatre Will Bring RENT To Its Stage, January 18-28

The Missoula Community Theatre is thrilled to bring the R-rated rock opera RENT to the stage, January 18-28, 2024. It first debuted off Broadway in 1996 by a little-known writer, Jonathan Larson. A gritty adaptation of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT, portrays New York City in the 1990s during the HIV/AIDS crisis. Since that first performance, it has been produced in more than 40 countries and translated into 25 languages.

Puccini, an Italian living in Italy, set La Bohème in Paris during the tuberculosis epidemic (commonly referenced as ‘consumption') in the 1800s. Jonathan Larson, an American who lived in New York, set RENT in New York's Alphabet City in the East Village during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the early 1990s. Both stories are of people living unconventionally, struggling financially and desperate to embrace life fully; even in the midst of sickness and a tragic love story. Such a powerful narrative begs for a remarkable score, for which RENT won 4 Tony's including Best Musical and Best Musical Score.

Real-life tragedy struck the night before the off-Broadway debut of RENT, when Jonathan Larson died unexpectedly from an aortic dissection, or tear in the inner layer of the aorta, at age 35. According to Music Theatre International, Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom! This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. In 2021, a film version of Tick, Tick…Boom! was directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda.

Director Joseph Martinez and Co-Director Kera Rivera (who is also in the cast) have embraced RENT. “A number of these cast members are new to MCT and some new to each other,” Martinez noted. “The camaraderie and excitement among the cast is amazing...they all know they are doing something extremely special together. Most are in their 20s, so none are familiar with New York in the early 1990's. There's been a lot of learning about the time period. I was surprised to realize most of the cast weren't that familiar with the story. I told them the Broadway production of RENT changed the way people saw theatre, and really heard theatre. And with bringing up the societal issues of the time…it's like the Hamilton of today, and how it makes people feel about the theatre experience.” Producing the show is a heavy lift, vocally, with a 500-page score. “A regular musical theatre score might be 200 pages, with breaks in-between songs for dialogue........it's strenuous for the actors, but they are doing great” Martinez said, with a 6-piece band playing the score live on stage.

RENT is sponsored by the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center and TrailWest Bank. Performance dates are January 18-28, 2024 and tickets are on sale now at Click Here and (406) 728-7529 Noon to 5PM, M-F. A content advisory about this R-rated production is on MCT's website.