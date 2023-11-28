THE NUTCRACKER Comes To The Ford Wyoming Center As Part Of World Ballet Series

The beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker comes to Ford Wyoming Center for a one-night only performance as part of World Ballet Series' 2023-24 U.S. tour.

The family-friendly production is brought to life by an international cast of 40 professional dancers from the world's premier ballet institutions, with beautiful sets and costumes and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music. World Ballet Series' The Nutcracker is produced by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions. Tickets are on sale now at link

One of the most beloved holiday family traditions, The Nutcracker tells the tale of a young girl who receives the gift of a nutcracker doll at her family's Christmas party. In her dreams that night, the nutcracker doll comes to life as a handsome prince who joins her on a magical journey. Together, they travel to lands filled with dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, a mouse army and other exotic characters, all brought to vivid life on stage in this magical production.

The Nutcracker features Lev Ivanov's original, beloved choreography, with additional staging by George Birkadze and Marina Kessler. Sergey Novikov is the scenic and costume designer, and Mark Stavtsev is the lighting designer.

In conjunction with the production, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions will offer a free, fun and entertaining Ballet for All Masterclass for the local community on Dec 9 at 1:30 PM. Taught by World Ballet Series cast members, Ballet for All is specifically developed for participants with no previous ballet experience. Participants will meet

cast members, learn some ballet basics including commonly-used gestures, and thrill to demonstrations by the cast. More information can be found online at Click Here.

Based in Los Angeles, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions is led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, who have created, produced, and toured original productions of some of ballet's most cherished ballets as part of World Ballet Series. Through their work, Gorskaya and Hartwick aim to foster the development of new audiences for ballet and ensure that all have access to the art form. To date, World Ballet Series has travelled to more than 280 cities reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first time attendees to a ballet.