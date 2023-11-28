THE NUTCRACKER Comes To The Ford Wyoming Center As Part Of World Ballet Series

The Nutcracker takes the stage at Ford Wyoming Center as part of World Ballet Series.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 2 Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15 Photo 3 Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15
Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula Photo 4 Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula

THE NUTCRACKER Comes To The Ford Wyoming Center As Part Of World Ballet Series

The beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker comes to Ford Wyoming Center for a one-night only performance as part of World Ballet Series' 2023-24 U.S. tour.

The family-friendly production  is brought to life by an international cast of 40 professional dancers from the world's premier ballet institutions,  with beautiful sets and costumes and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music. World Ballet Series' The Nutcracker is  produced by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions. Tickets are on sale now at link 

One of the most beloved holiday family traditions, The Nutcracker tells the tale of a young girl who receives the  gift of a nutcracker doll at her family's Christmas party. In her dreams that night, the nutcracker doll comes to life  as a handsome prince who joins her on a magical journey. Together, they travel to lands filled with dancing  snowflakes, waltzing flowers, a mouse army and other exotic characters, all brought to vivid life on stage in this  magical production. 

The Nutcracker features Lev Ivanov's original, beloved choreography, with additional staging by George Birkadze  and Marina Kessler. Sergey Novikov is the scenic and costume designer, and Mark Stavtsev is the lighting designer. 

In conjunction with the production, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions will offer a free, fun and entertaining Ballet  for All Masterclass for the local community on Dec 9 at 1:30 PM. Taught by World Ballet Series cast members,  Ballet for All is specifically developed for participants with no previous ballet experience. Participants will meet 

cast members, learn some ballet basics including commonly-used gestures, and thrill to demonstrations by the  cast. More information can be found online at Click Here

Based in Los Angeles, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions is led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, who have  created, produced, and toured original productions of some of ballet's most cherished ballets as part of World  Ballet Series. Through their work, Gorskaya and Hartwick aim to foster the development of new audiences for  ballet and ensure that all have access to the art form. To date, World Ballet Series has travelled to more than 280 cities reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first time attendees to a ballet.  




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
YULETIDE AFFAIR KIDS Promises Holiday Magic For The Whole Family at Alpine Theatre Project Photo
YULETIDE AFFAIR KIDS Promises Holiday Magic For The Whole Family at Alpine Theatre Project

Get into the holiday spirit with Alpine Theatre Project's 'Yuletide Affair Kids'! This magical show features holiday songs and dances performed by ATP Kids. Join in for a heartwarming celebration full of family fun, including a meet and greet with Santa Claus and festive photos. Don't miss this unforgettable holiday experience in Whitefish, MT.

2
CHRISTMAS MY WAY Comes to the WYO in December Photo
CHRISTMAS MY WAY Comes to the WYO in December

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will provide the class and cool needed this holiday season with “Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash.” The production will be offered three times — Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

3
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Jesus Christ Superstar in 1 week on Wednesday, November 29, at 7:30 P.M.

4
AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie OConnor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater Photo
AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater

Alberta Bair Theater will present Mark and Maggie O'Connor for An Appalachian Christmas in just over 3 weeks on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 P.M.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Montana The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (1/16-1/17)
26th Annual Nutcracker in Montana 26th Annual Nutcracker
Wynona Thompson Auditorium (12/09-12/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Montana Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Montana Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You