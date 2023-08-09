Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band Comes To Ford Wyoming Center, October 13

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac will be on the stage at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Friday, October 13th celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac.

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am at www.FordWyomingCenter.com or www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 307-577-3030, in-person at the Sinclair Box Office at the venue.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups. https://www.rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com/