Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Come To Alberta Bair Theater This November

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken to the stage in just 3 weeks on Wednesday, November 1, at 7:30 P.M.

Ruben & Clay are thrilled to reunite twenty years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox's American Idol in 2003. Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel Idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings, nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season, and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history.

Twenty | The Tour will highlight the music that made Ruben & Clay American Idol favorites and household names. From Clay's iconic rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Ruben's soulful single “Sorry,” join America's favorite odd couple for an unforgettable evening of music and memories, spanning two decades, delivered as only these true superstars can.

This performance is sponsored by Intermountain Distributing, Home2 Suites, ABC 6/Fox 4, and Planet 106.7.

Tickets, $65, $55, $45 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.