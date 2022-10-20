Missoula Community Theatre To Hold Auditions For PUFFS, A Non-Musical Play

The Missoula Community Theatre announces an open AUDITION on Sunday, November 20th for its non-musical comedy Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (yep, that really IS the title).

This will take place from 1-4PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts with callbacks beginning at 4PM. There are roles for up to 15 people of all genders, ages 18 and older. There will be some understudy roles cast as well as people playing multiple roles.

MCT's guest director for this show is Jasmine Sherman. She is the co-owner of MissCast Productions, recently directing I Am Acquainted With the Night and Dead Man's Cell Phone. Sherman is looking for special skills including a British accent, experience with improvisation, comedic timing and impersonation.

About the show: Inspired by a world-famous book series out of the UK, Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, with a different perspective of the wizarding world you know. The Puffs are a group of students focused on NOT fighting evil, but just surviving magic school. The script is based on improv comedy, so each performance will be slightly different and unpredictable. The actors are given license to reference cultural and political situations, adult humor, teenage bullying, explicit language and sexual situations. The show is rated PG-13.

The performances of Puffs will be January 19-23 and 26-29, 2023 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

Please use the main street entrance and proceed to the 3rd floor to complete the audition form. Puffs is open to all people ages 18 and older and no previous preparation is required. Those auditioning are welcome to prepare a one-minute monologue for an initial audition, but that is not required, as there will be cold readings from the script for everyone at the audition.

There are no perusals available at MCT, but there is online information about this non-musical comedy. To learn more about auditioning for a Missoula Community Theatre production, visit https://mctinc.org/audition/.

For more information, visit www.MCTinc.org, or call (406) 728-7529, M-F Noon to 5PM.