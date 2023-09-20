Missoula Community Theatre Presents MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

MCT Center for the Performing Arts will be filled with non-stop, tongue-in-cheek laughter, courtesy of the legendary Mel Brooks.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
WyoFolk Project Performance Features Wyoming Songwriters Photo 4 WyoFolk Project Performance Features Wyoming Songwriters

Missoula Community Theatre Presents MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

The Missoula Community Theatre 2023-2024 season will literally “come alive” with Mel  Brooks' Young Frankenstein a musical parody of horror films. From October 19-29, the walls within the MCT Center for the Performing Arts will be filled with non-stop, tongue-in-cheek laughter, courtesy of the legendary Mel Brooks, who wrote the music and lyrics and co-authored the book with Thomas Meehan. Doug Besterman & Mark Cumberland provided the orchestrations for this musical  that is one of the most iconic parodies of all time.  

This “spoof on spook” is under the direction of Rosie Seitz Ayers who explains that “Young  Frankenstein has been on my directing bucket list show since the theatrical version first came out. His humor and campy style are elevating influences and necessities in my world. I feel overjoyed I get to  share it with this cast of Young Frankenstein at MCT.

The cast consists of familiar faces and some newcomers to MCT who are all overjoyed at the  opportunity to deliver the lines “Put Ze Candle…Back”, “He vas my boyfriend” and “Puttin' on the  Ritzzz………”; just a few of the monstrously funny moments to be savored in this PG-13 rated  production. Due to the adult nature of the material and humor (if you know Mel Brooks), the show  may not tickle the funny bone of every theater-goer, so please consult the content advisory at  https://mctinc.org/2023-2024-community-season/ 

Young Frankenstein is a production of the Missoula Community Theatre with performances October  19*-22 and 26-29 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Sponsors of the production are L&M Fine  Jewelry and Garlington, Lohn & Robinson. (*October 19th is Premiere Night with special pricing and  reception; details on the website). Tickets are on sale now! For more information, visit Click Here, or call (406) 728-7529, Noon to 5PM, M-F.  




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
WyoFolk Project Performance Features Wyoming Songwriters Photo
WyoFolk Project Performance Features Wyoming Songwriters

Participants in The WyoFolk Project will take the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Learn more about the performance here!

2
WYO to Present PIRATE SCHOOL: SEA DREAMS This Month Photo
WYO to Present PIRATE SCHOOL: SEA DREAMS This Month

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer an evening with Pirate Professor Billy Bones this month!

3
Pam Tillis Comes to the WYO Theatre Photo
Pam Tillis Comes to the WYO Theatre

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center opens its 2023-2024 Season with Pam Tillis in Concert Thursday September 7 at 7pm. 

4
Tim Kliphuis and The Rimrock Hot Club Come to The Ellen Theatre Photo
Tim Kliphuis and The Rimrock Hot Club Come to The Ellen Theatre

Award-winning gypsy jazz violinist Tim Kliphuis (Holland) will team up with gypsy jazz group Rimrock Hot Club for a special performance at The Ellen Theatre on  Friday, September 29 at 7:30pm. The duo will celebrate the music of the famed musical duo, Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (1/16-1/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You