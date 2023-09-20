Missoula Community Theatre Presents MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

The Missoula Community Theatre 2023-2024 season will literally “come alive” with Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein a musical parody of horror films. From October 19-29, the walls within the MCT Center for the Performing Arts will be filled with non-stop, tongue-in-cheek laughter, courtesy of the legendary Mel Brooks, who wrote the music and lyrics and co-authored the book with Thomas Meehan. Doug Besterman & Mark Cumberland provided the orchestrations for this musical that is one of the most iconic parodies of all time.

This “spoof on spook” is under the direction of Rosie Seitz Ayers who explains that “Young Frankenstein has been on my directing bucket list show since the theatrical version first came out. His humor and campy style are elevating influences and necessities in my world. I feel overjoyed I get to share it with this cast of Young Frankenstein at MCT.

The cast consists of familiar faces and some newcomers to MCT who are all overjoyed at the opportunity to deliver the lines “Put Ze Candle…Back”, “He vas my boyfriend” and “Puttin' on the Ritzzz………”; just a few of the monstrously funny moments to be savored in this PG-13 rated production. Due to the adult nature of the material and humor (if you know Mel Brooks), the show may not tickle the funny bone of every theater-goer, so please consult the content advisory at https://mctinc.org/2023-2024-community-season/

Young Frankenstein is a production of the Missoula Community Theatre with performances October 19*-22 and 26-29 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Sponsors of the production are L&M Fine Jewelry and Garlington, Lohn & Robinson. (*October 19th is Premiere Night with special pricing and reception; details on the website). Tickets are on sale now! For more information, visit Click Here, or call (406) 728-7529, Noon to 5PM, M-F.