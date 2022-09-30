Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Missoula Community Theatre will kick off the 2022-2023 season with The Addams Family, October 20-30 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. This ghoulish musical comedy is reminiscent of the 1960's television series, featuring characters you know, love and may even find to be creepy! Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley Addams, along with their extended family (including a Grandma who is NOT a sweet, soft-spoken woman) and departed ancestors, show what it's like to blend families together when one (the Beineke's) is relatively normal and the other (the Addams) is, well..........anything but.

The Addams family is made up of unique characters, each with a macabre sense of humor. There is shocking imagery when Wednesday tortures her brother Pugsley and this production is quite satirical, with occasional references to death, drugs and sword-fighting. Social commentary is a through-line, there are jokes about and references to politics, bedroom humor and a few expletives tossed into the mix. This may sound grim, but everything is filtered through the lens of physical comedy (think The Three Stooges). It may not be everyone's cup of poison...er, tea, but the show really IS a musical comedy to consider as PG-13.

In the Director's chair is James Rio. Into the Woods, Freaky Friday, SpongeBob SquarePants are his most recent MCT projects. "With so many versions of The Addams Family over the years, each generation has its own reference point to the colorful cast of characters. Mine happens to have come from watching reruns of the TV series. What is special about this musical are the dynamics of the relationships, from young love to the challenges that long-term couples face, within the confines of the very quirky and zany Addams' household," Rio explains.

The cast includes familiar faces like Alicia Bullock Muth ("Grandma"), Arielle Nachtigal ("Alice Beineke"), Jon Bell ("Uncle Fester") and Miguel Angel Olivas ("Gomez") who recently played the title role in The Rainbow Fish. Among those making their Missoula Community Theatre debut are Jessie Cubberly ("Morticia"), Liv Carmichael ("Wednesday") and Jet Mucha ("Pugsley"). Rio comments that "MCT has assembled a talented local cast with a varied range of stage experience. I love to see what young actors bring to the stage, and then guide them along to bring the story to life. Our more seasoned actors are great examples for those new to the stage and have been thoughtful in their approach to the iconic characters."

Gregory Boris (Music Director) and Colleen Rosbarsky (Choreographer) round out the experienced creative team. Tickets are available at www.MCTinc.org, by calling (406) 728-7529 (PLAY) or stopping by the MCT Box Office 9AM-5PM, M-F. Performance dates are October 20-30, 2022.

Garlington Lohn & Robinson, PLLP; Blackfoot and WIPFLI LLC are the sponsors of The Addams Family which is a production of the Missoula Community Theatre.