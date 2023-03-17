Missoula Community Theatre Cancels Performances Of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, March 17-19

The Missoula Community Theatre has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the final performances of The Bridges of Madison County this weekend (March 17-19), due to illness within in the company. This decision is heart-wrenching, but MCT is committed to the safety of everyone involved.

MCT is re-scheduling three of the canceled performances for Saturday, April 1st at 2PM and on Sunday, April 2nd at 2PM and 6:30PM. Current ticket holders have the option of exchanging theirs for the April dates if they contact MCT by 5PM on Friday, March 24th. After that time, those re-scheduled performances will be made available to the public for sale.

All ticket holders are being contacted by the Box Office via email and phone, with the options available to exchange for Matilda (April 28-May 14), donate the tickets, request a refund or receive an electronic MCT gift card for future use.

MCT deeply appreciates the patience and flexibility of its patrons and supporters as they continue to come upon bridges to cross. The MCT Box Office may be reached at boxoffice@MCTinc.org, by phone (406) 728- 7529 or at MCT, Noon to 5PM, M-F.

