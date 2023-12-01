Mark O'Connor's AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To ABT In Just Over 1 Week!

Alberta Bair Theater will celebrate the holidays with Mark and Maggie O'Connor for An Appalachian Christmas in just over 1 week on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 P.M.

Three-time Grammy winning composer and fiddler Mark O'Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics and fashions a wondrous mixture of both instrumental and vocal music in bluegrass and other American music genres. Concertgoers are treated to fresh takes on traditional songs with a few original compositions included. His renditions are playful and joyous but can be strikingly earnest too. Mark O'Connor's touring ensemble includes his wife Maggie O'Connor on fiddle and vocals as well as a variety of guest musicians on each tour.

Having toured An Appalachian Christmas nine consecutive years, O'Connor and his ensemble have a dynamic energy on stage that brings their individual expertise to holiday themes and classics in the most delightful and musically satisfying way!

This performance is sponsored by Founding Directors, Jane Wallace, Home2 Suites by Hilton, CHS Laurel Refinery, KTVQ, and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $45, $35, $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.