Mark O'Connor's AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To ABT In Just Over 1 Week!

Mark O'Connor's touring ensemble includes his wife Maggie O'Connor on fiddle and vocals as well as a variety of guest musicians on each tour.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 2 Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week Photo 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week
AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater Photo 4 AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater

Mark O'Connor's AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To ABT In Just Over 1 Week!

Alberta Bair Theater will celebrate the holidays with Mark and Maggie O'Connor for An Appalachian Christmas in just over 1 week on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 P.M.

Three-time Grammy winning composer and fiddler Mark O'Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics and fashions a wondrous mixture of both instrumental and vocal music in bluegrass and other American music genres. Concertgoers are treated to fresh takes on traditional songs with a few original compositions included. His renditions are playful and joyous but can be strikingly earnest too. Mark O'Connor's touring ensemble includes his wife Maggie O'Connor on fiddle and vocals as well as a variety of guest musicians on each tour.

Having toured An Appalachian Christmas nine consecutive years, O'Connor and his ensemble have a dynamic energy on stage that brings their individual expertise to holiday themes and classics in the most delightful and musically satisfying way!

This performance is sponsored by Founding Directors, Jane Wallace, Home2 Suites by Hilton, CHS Laurel Refinery, KTVQ, and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $45, $35, $22.50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 A.M.-5 P.M., Saturday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. 




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
THE NUTCRACKER Comes To The Ford Wyoming Center As Part Of World Ballet Series Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Comes To The Ford Wyoming Center As Part Of World Ballet Series

The beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker comes to Ford Wyoming Center for a one-night only performance as part of World Ballet Series' 2023-24 U.S. tour.

2
YULETIDE AFFAIR KIDS Promises Holiday Magic For The Whole Family at Alpine Theatre Project Photo
YULETIDE AFFAIR KIDS Promises Holiday Magic For The Whole Family at Alpine Theatre Project

Get into the holiday spirit with Alpine Theatre Project's 'Yuletide Affair Kids'! This magical show features holiday songs and dances performed by ATP Kids. Join in for a heartwarming celebration full of family fun, including a meet and greet with Santa Claus and festive photos. Don't miss this unforgettable holiday experience in Whitefish, MT.

3
CHRISTMAS MY WAY Comes to the WYO in December Photo
CHRISTMAS MY WAY Comes to the WYO in December

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will provide the class and cool needed this holiday season with “Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash.” The production will be offered three times — Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

4
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Jesus Christ Superstar in 1 week on Wednesday, November 29, at 7:30 P.M.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY Video
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Montana Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
26th Annual Nutcracker in Montana 26th Annual Nutcracker
Wynona Thompson Auditorium (12/09-12/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Montana The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (1/16-1/17)
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Montana Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You