Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February

The concert will take place on Sunday, February 19.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will appear on the WYO Stage together (at last) Sunday February 19 at 4pm.

Mattea and Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy's "Outbound Plane", "Aces", and "Someday Soon" are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are "Where've You Been?", "455 Rocket", and "Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses" from Kathy's deep well of material. Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with "Teach Your Children", their Grammy-nominated track from 1994's "Red, Hot + Country" compilation. They have "threatened" for years, and their many fans have clamored for this pairing. Now, sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with 2 careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit........Kathy & Suzy are "Together At Last" and performing at the WYO Theater!

Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss - Together at Last is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors: Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Mars Charitable Trust, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Sheridan Hotel & Convention Center, Sheridan Media, Thickman Family Foundation, The Welch Foundation and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Jeff Ware & Karmel Timmons, Rollie Hruza State Farm, Pat & Bruce Tomsovic, Big Horn Beverage and Frank & Georgia Boley.

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.




EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO Photo
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO
Experience The Everly Brothers at the WYO Friday February 17 at 7pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month Photo
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month
Take3 ignites the WYO stage Friday February 10 at 7pm. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. 
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts Photo
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts
Alberta Bair Theater has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000.
Womens Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29 Photo
Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!
Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running “Improvisation For Life” women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!

