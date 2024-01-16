International Guitar Night Comes to the WYO in February

International Guitar Night, the world’s premier touring guitar festival, will make a stop at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m.

Each show from International Guitar Night brings together some of the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists as they exchange musical ideas in a public concert. Each show highlights the dexterity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar.

International Guitar Night began in 1995 as a forum for the world’s finest guitarists and composers. This year’s tour will feature Luca Stricagnoli, Thu Le, Marco Pereira and Minnie Marks. Stricagnoli, of Italy, is an acoustic rock interpreter, returning to the tour for the fourth time. Thu Le, of Vietnam, has artistry that stretches from classical to contemporary. Pereira, of Brazil, is a master composer and performer who toured with International Guitar Night in its early days and returns for his final go-round this year. Marks, an Australian, is an irrepressible blues slide guitarist and singer making her North American debut.

Tickets for the show are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and military members and $20 for students. To purchase tickets, see Click Here, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

This show is sponsored by the WYO’s Major Season Sponsors: Best Western Sheridan Center, Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Forrest E. Mars Charitable Foundation, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Fund, Sheridan Media, Standish Family Fund, Thickman Family Foundation, The Welch Foundation, and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Stephanie’s Purpose, Sheridan Arts Council and the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) and the National Endowment for the Arts.