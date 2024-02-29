Glenn Miller Orchestra Will Perform at 2024 Benefit Ball at the WYO

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will provide a night of music and dancing for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s 2024 Benefit Ball set for the evening of March 23 at the Shrine Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with music beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This fundraiser for the WYO Theater will feature food, beverages, live and silent auctions as well as a variety of fundraising activities throughout the evening. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit theater at the heart of Sheridan’s downtown.

Those who purchase tickets to the 2024 Benefit Ball will have the opportunity to participate in free dance lessons with Shall We Dance Studios on March 19 and 21 at 6 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will also offer an encore performance at the WYO Theater on March 24 at 2 p.m., providing another option for attendees to support the theater.

Tickets for the 2024 Benefit Ball at the Shrine Auditorium and the encore performance at the WYO are available through the WYO box office. The cost to attend the Benefit Ball is $150 per adult. Tables are also available for purchase. Tickets for the encore performance cost $35 for adults and $28 for students.

