Eli Mosley Band and Nick Gale Come to the WYO Next Month

The WYO once again shines a spotlight on Sheridan with the up-and-coming country group Eli Mosley Band featuring local musician Nick Gale on Friday March 3 at 7pm.

Listen once to his music or see one of Eli Mosley's shows, you'll understand that he is a performer to watch. Ever since Mosley saw Tracy Byrd on stage at six years old, he knew he would be a country music artist. To prepare, he learned to play the guitar, graduated from Southeastern University with a degree in both music and business and spent 6 years in the US Marine Corps. He has released three Nashville recorded albums, has toured extensively since 2014 and has opened for Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Jake Owen, Maren Morris and more. Eli performed for the fourth year at the prestigious BMI Island Hopper Songwriters Festival and is one of country music's artist to watch.

Don't miss your chance to see a Sheridan artist with a band on the rise at the WYO March 3.

