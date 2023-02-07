Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eli Mosley Band and Nick Gale Come to the WYO Next Month

The performance is on Friday March 3 at 7pm. 

Feb. 07, 2023  
The WYO once again shines a spotlight on Sheridan with the up-and-coming country group Eli Mosley Band featuring local musician Nick Gale on Friday March 3 at 7pm.

Listen once to his music or see one of Eli Mosley's shows, you'll understand that he is a performer to watch. Ever since Mosley saw Tracy Byrd on stage at six years old, he knew he would be a country music artist. To prepare, he learned to play the guitar, graduated from Southeastern University with a degree in both music and business and spent 6 years in the US Marine Corps. He has released three Nashville recorded albums, has toured extensively since 2014 and has opened for Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Jake Owen, Maren Morris and more. Eli performed for the fourth year at the prestigious BMI Island Hopper Songwriters Festival and is one of country music's artist to watch.

Don't miss your chance to see a Sheridan artist with a band on the rise at the WYO March 3.

Eli Mosley Band is sponsored by WYO's Major Season Sponsors: Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Mars Charitable Trust, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Sheridan Hotel & Convention Center, Sheridan Media, Thickman Family Foundation, The Welch Foundation and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Fletcher Construction, Frank & Georgia Boley and Alphagraphics.




