CHRISTMAS MY WAY Comes to the WYO in December

The production will be offered three times, Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15 Photo 2 Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15
Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula Photo 3 Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week Photo 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week

CHRISTMAS MY WAY Comes to the WYO in December

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will provide the class and cool needed this holiday season with “Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash.” The production will be offered three times — Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

According to the show’s music director, Kathy McNickle, the show is a compilation of some of Sinatra’s most well-known songs and holiday hits, with friendly banter and dialogue mixed in with some dancing. 

“It has the supper club kind of feel, like when everyone used to have dinner at 8 p.m.,” McNickle said. “It was a different time we only see in old movies now. It’s uplifting and entertaining — a classy, elegant presentation for the holidays.”

“Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash” will feature Paul Radzi, Danielle Law, Ryan Landis and Barbara Berry. The show is directed by Kelly Miller-Smart with musical support from McNickle, Kathy Beagle and Fred Serna.

Tickets for the show are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and military members and $24 for students. To purchase tickets, see Click Here, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

This show is sponsored by Jim and Angie Navarro, Bruce and Pat Tomsovic, The Derby Club, Stephanie’s Purpose and Kathy McNickle in memory of Mickey McNickle.




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Week

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Jesus Christ Superstar in 1 week on Wednesday, November 29, at 7:30 P.M.

2
AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie OConnor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater Photo
AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater

Alberta Bair Theater will present Mark and Maggie O'Connor for An Appalachian Christmas in just over 3 weeks on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 P.M.

3
Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15 Photo
Tippet Rise Art Center Announces Highlights Of 2024 Season June 14 Through September 15

Tippet Rise Art Center, which celebrates the inextricable linkages between art, music, architecture, and nature on a 12,500-acre working ranch, announced today the highlights of its upcoming 2024 season.

4
Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CANT DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula Photo
Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula

Montana Repertory Theater will present a staged reading of 'Can't Drink Salt Water,' a gripping play by indigenous playwright Kendra Mylnechuk Potter. The play explores the relentless search of a mother for her missing daughter and the journey of a young woman at an evangelical shelter for victims of sex trafficking.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Montana Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Montana Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Montana The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (1/16-1/17)
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
26th Annual Nutcracker in Montana 26th Annual Nutcracker
Wynona Thompson Auditorium (12/09-12/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound