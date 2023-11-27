CHRISTMAS MY WAY Comes to the WYO in December

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will provide the class and cool needed this holiday season with “Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash.” The production will be offered three times — Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

According to the show’s music director, Kathy McNickle, the show is a compilation of some of Sinatra’s most well-known songs and holiday hits, with friendly banter and dialogue mixed in with some dancing.

“It has the supper club kind of feel, like when everyone used to have dinner at 8 p.m.,” McNickle said. “It was a different time we only see in old movies now. It’s uplifting and entertaining — a classy, elegant presentation for the holidays.”

“Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash” will feature Paul Radzi, Danielle Law, Ryan Landis and Barbara Berry. The show is directed by Kelly Miller-Smart with musical support from McNickle, Kathy Beagle and Fred Serna.

Tickets for the show are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and military members and $24 for students. To purchase tickets, see Click Here, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

This show is sponsored by Jim and Angie Navarro, Bruce and Pat Tomsovic, The Derby Club, Stephanie’s Purpose and Kathy McNickle in memory of Mickey McNickle.