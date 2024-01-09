Breaking Benjamin Comes to Casper in April With Daughtry and Catch Your Breath

Breaking Benjamin have announced a show in Casper, WY with special guests Daughtry and Catch Your Breath. The performance will take place at Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, April 20, 2024

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. MT

BREAKING BENJAMIN: Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002’s Saturate, the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million -- a testament to the band’s global influence and loyal fan base. Their most recent release, AURORA, gave Breaking Benjamin their 10th #1 song at rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.”

Breaking Benjamin’s last studio album, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multiplatinum band’s fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015’s #1 debut for DARK BEFORE DAWN (Gold), 2009’s DEAR AGONY (Platinum) at #4 and 2006’s PHOBIA (Platinum) at #2. EMBER spun off two #1 hits at Active Rock Radio with “Red Cold River” and “Torn in Two.” AURORA and EMBER charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topping #1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

DAUGHTRY: Daughtry, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for 4 GRAMMY® Awards and won 4 American Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year. Subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), and Baptized (2013) have all gone Platinum, with Cage To Rattle (2018) certified Gold. In 2021, Daughtry released their album Dearly Beloved, which marked a return to their rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles “World On Fire,” “Heavy Is The Crown,” and “Changes Are Coming,” each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart. With the success of their 2023 smash cover, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, charting yet another Top 10 success, the band ushers in a new sonic era on their latest epic track, “Artificial.” Catch the rock outfit on the road this fall, as they strip it back in the states on their Bare Bones Acoustic Tour. For dates and more information, visit daughtryofficial.com.

CATCH YOUR BREATH: Catch Your Breath is a fresh, burgeoning Hard Rock band based out of Austin, Texas. Comprised of vocalist Josh, guitarist Teddy, bassist Cianan, and drummer Onell, Catch Your Breath injects a unique mix of synth soundscaping elements, imaginative production, and refined songwriting for an intense amount of emotion. The secret ingredient of their music is their relatable core. Says Teddy of the sound, "We want to mix it up with a new gen of alt-rock and metal... there's almost never just our instruments playing by themselves.” With their latest single "Dial Tone" debuting on Sirius XM Octane radio, exponential Pandora growth, and coverage by Knotfest.com, audiences will instantly connect with the music no matter where they come from.