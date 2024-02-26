BODYTRAFFIC Comes to the WYO Theater in March

BODYTRAFFIC, an internationally renowned dance company hailing from Los Angeles, has one goal: get the world moving. The group will bring that mission to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7 p.m. March 16.

To BODYTRAFFIC, movement – conceptual and physical – is humankind’s only common language, and the company seeks to connect individuals with vastly different life experiences through dance. BODYTRAFFIC was founded in 2007 by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett and since then has focused on its mission of championing contemporary dance, educating audiences and inciting positive change.

As part of BODYTRAFFIC’s residency in Sheridan they will offer a masterclass for Sheridan College dance students and for advanced students from Pieknik’s School of Dance at the WYO. They will also present a free matinee performance to local students.

Tickets for the evening performance from BODYTRAFFIC are available through the WYO box office. The cost to attend is $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and military members, $26 for students and $15 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

