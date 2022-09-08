Collin Raye With Special Guest Aaron Tippin Kicking Off Alberta Bair Theater's 2022-23 Season On September 15

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Collin Raye with special guest Aaron Tippin to start the 2022-2023 season on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Collin Raye will be accompanied by his band for a fun and electric night on the ABT stage.

Raye is known for his soulful, heartfelt material and rich signature vocals. With 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits, and a 10-time male vocalist of the year nominee, this electrifying performer remains one of the great voices of our time. His soulful delivery has set country standards in such searing ballads as "Love, Me," "In This Life," "Not That Different," and "If I Were You." Always an energizing showman, he has also blazed through such vivid rockers as "My Kind of Girl," "That's My Story," "I Can Still Feel You" and "I Want You Bad."

Aaron Tippin will be performing an acoustic set of his great hits on the ABT stage.

Tippin is a country music singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has released nine studio albums and two compilations, six gold and one platinum. He has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Some of his hits include, "You've Got to Stand for Something," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With the Radio," "My Blue Angel," "Workin' Man's PhD," and "That's as Close as I'll Get to Loving You."

This performance is sponsored by Jane Wallace and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $95, $75, and $60 + non-refundable fees, are on sale now at the ABT Box Office, 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.