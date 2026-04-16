Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL at Minneapolis Musical Theater

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Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, playing now through April 19, 2026 at the Conn Theater, is exactly the kind of show you go to when you want to relax, laugh a bit, and not have to think too hard. Minneapolis Musical Theatre’s take on this familiar story leans into its strengths—solid performances, recognizable humor, and a lot of heart.

If you know the movie, you already know the setup: John and Max are two neighbors who have spent most of their lives annoying each other. Jim Ahrens and Ward Eames clearly understand that dynamic and have fun with it. Their back-and-forth feels natural, like they’ve been doing this for years, which makes the jokes land better and keeps the energy up.

Caitlin Burns, as Ariel, the new neighbor who shakes things up, brings a nice balance to the show. She’s confident and grounded, and her presence gives the story a little more depth than just “two guys arguing.” She plays the role with enough warmth to make you understand why both men are drawn to her.

The production itself is pretty straightforward, and that works in its favor. Director Kari Steinbach doesn’t overcomplicate things, so the focus stays on the characters and their relationships. The ensemble helps build that small-town Minnesota feel without going over the top.

The music, by Neil Berg and Nick Meglin, is fun and easy to listen to, even if it’s not especially memorable. There aren’t big standout numbers you’ll be humming later, but the songs do their job and keep the show moving. The choreography adds some energy without trying to steal the spotlight.

The show does follow a pretty predictable path, and there are moments—especially in the second half—where it slows down a bit. But the cast keeps things engaging enough that it doesn’t drag too much.

What really works here is the tone. It’s warm, a little nostalgic, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. Underneath all the jokes, there’s a simple message about getting older, letting go of grudges, and being open to change.

It’s not a groundbreaking production, but it doesn’t need to be. Grumpy Old Men: The Musical is an easy, enjoyable night out with plenty of laughs and a bit of heart—especially if you already have a soft spot for the story.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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